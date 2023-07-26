Trotter, Carter reflect on their 'welcome to college football' moments as freshmen

In the latest episode of Crash Course with Jeremiah Trotter and Barrett Carter, each of the star Clemson linebackers reflected on the “welcome to college football” moment they experienced during their freshman season two years ago.

For Carter, that moment came on Oct. 23, 2021, when he made his first career start in the Tigers’ 27-17 road loss to a top-25 team in Pittsburgh that went on to win the 2021 ACC title.

“I would say Pittsburgh game, we were playing at Pitt, and they were a really good team. I’m pretty sure they won the ACC that year,” Carter said. “But experienced sixth-year quarterback in Kenny Pickett, Biletnikoff winner in Jordan Addison. So, they just had a lot of talent on that team. But I remember it was my birthday on the gameday, and right before the game, Coach V (former Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables) comes up to me and says, ‘Hey, you’re going to be starting.’ I’m like, ‘Oh, shoot,’ and I wouldn’t say I was nervous, but like, it was all types of emotions with it being my birthday and all.

“So, I started off playing pretty good, and it got to a fourth down and I gave up a touchdown, and that was a very humbling moment for me and that was probably my ‘welcome to college’ moment. So yeah, never want that to happen again.”

Carter contributed five tackles and a pass breakup in that contest, and Trotter pointed out that the aforementioned touchdown allowed wasn’t all on Carter.

“On the film, it just looks like he got beat,” Trotter said. “But everybody else knows that, for the record, he was supposed to have help over the middle, so he was playing to the outside.”

As for Trotter, his “welcome to college football” moment occurred on special teams (kickoff return) during Clemson’s 48-27 win over a top-10 Wake Forest team at Death Valley on Nov. 20, 2021.

“It was against Wake Forest,” Trotter recalled. “I dropped back, I get into my set, and a linebacker’s running full speed at me. I try to get in front of him – my technique was terrible – I try to get in front of him, he just runs through me. He didn’t make the tackle, but I ended up getting up – because he got me bad – so I ended up getting up and blowing him up, like from the side, when he tried to make the tackle on the ballcarrier and like landed on him, pancaked him.

“So, I was able to get him back. I was happy about that. But I got ran through and I’m like OK, these guys here, you can’t just bully everybody like maybe you did in high school.”

On the bright side for Trotter, he was credited for an “extra effort” during a team meeting the following week for not giving up on the play.

“It ended up getting shown in the team meeting the next week. They put it as a ‘extra effort’ because I got up and ended up still making the block and pancaking the dude,” he said. “So that was humbling, and I just had to make sure I better my technique. But that was freshman year, I’d say ‘welcome to college moment’ for me.”

Like a typical freshman, Trotter and Carter both had their ups and downs, but it’s safe to say things have gone very well overall for each of them in their Clemson careers thus far. Both earned All-ACC and All-America honors from various outlets after impressive sophomore campaigns last year, and the Tigers’ elite linebacker tandem has combined to tally 217 career tackles between them entering what will be their junior seasons in 2023.

