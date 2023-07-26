Who this national outlet sees as Clemson's best player entering '23

A national outlet recently broke down who it sees as each ACC team’s best player entering the upcoming season.

Pro Football Focus pegged junior linebacker Jeremiah Trotter Jr. as that player for Clemson.

But PFF not only believes Trotter is the Tigers’ best player, but also the best player at his position in the country.

“Trotter isn’t just Clemson’s best player, he’s the best linebacker in college football,” PFF’s Max Chadwick wrote. “He was the only Power Five linebacker in 2022 who earned 80-plus grades both as a pass-rusher and in coverage. He was second among that same group in both passer rating allowed (42.9) and open target rate allowed (47.6%). The son of former All-Pro linebacker Jeremiah Trotter Sr., the junior is living up to his father’s name and then some.”

A product of St. Joseph’s Preparatory School in Philly, Trotter Jr. signed with Clemson as a highly touted four-star recruit in December 2020 before posting 22 tackles (one for loss) and one sack over 13 games as a freshman in 2021.

The 6-foot, 230-pounder then put together a very impressive 2022 sophomore season that saw him earn second-team All-America honors from the Associated Press after leading the team in tackles (92) and tackles for loss (13.5) while tying for the team lead in sacks (6.5). He added six pass breakups, a forced fumble and an interception (returned 35 yards for a touchdown) over 14 games (all starts).

One of only three Power Five players in 2022 to reach at least 13 tackles for loss, six sacks and return an interception for a touchdown, Trotter enters 2023 credited with 114 tackles, 14.5 tackles for loss, 7.5 sacks, seven pass breakups, a forced fumble and an interception over 27 career games.

Dear Old Clemson has just added Limited Edition signed Cade Klubnik replica road signs to the online store. Get your highway 2 sign today while supplies last!