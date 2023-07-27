ACC Kickoff: Brown details state of the ACC

CHARLOTTE – Mack Brown met with the media on Thursday morning at the 2023 ACC Football Kickoff.

North Carolina’s head coach detailed the state of the ACC in the ever-changing landscape of college football.

“I think the ACC’s in great shape,” Brown said. “The whole concern is finances. That’s what everybody’s looking at now. And with the TV market changing so rapidly, your all’s lives are changing all over the place with radio and TV and newsprint. We’re at a time where there’s a lot of change – not only in your business but college football. And the thing that we’ve got to do in the ACC is keep looking at how we can make more money.”

As for the football side of things, Brown acknowledged Clemson’s dominance on the field, though he believes it’s because of that, that the ACC doesn’t get enough credit for the number of quality teams overall.

Clemson enters the 2023 season having won seven conference titles in eight year’s, including last year’s ACC Championship with a 39-10 victory over Brown’s Tar Heels.

“The league’s great,” he said. “We’ve got some great teams. I think nine-plus teams have been to bowls since 2015 or something. So, there’s a lot better teams top to bottom in this league than get credit, because Clemson’s been so dominant, they’ve gotten all the credit. But there’s been some really good teams.

“So, I feel like the league’s in great shape. I know that the commissioner and all the presidents and athletics directors are all looking at how to make more money and how to enhance that package so we will have the same amount of money as the other leagues as they move forward.”

