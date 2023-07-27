Bad news for Pac-12

More bad news for the Pac-12 came Wednesday night.

Big 12 presidents and chancellors unanimously voted Wednesday night to accept Colorado as a new member, according to multiple reports, which paves the path for Colorado to depart from the Pac-12.

ESPN’s Pete Thamel was first to report the news late Wednesday night.

Colorado’s Board of Regents is expected to formally approve the move today.

As Thamel noted, Colorado’s departure from the Pac-12 would take place after the 2023-24 season, which is when the Pac-12’s television contract expires.

Colorado was previously in the Big 12 from 1996 to 2010 before joining the Pac-12 in 2011.

–Photo courtesy of USA Today Sports Images

