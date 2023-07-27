FSU LB on Clemson game: ‘I like it just where it’s at’

CHARLOTTE – At the 2023 ACC Football Kickoff, Florida State linebacker Kalen DeLoach shared his thoughts on the highly anticipated showdown against Clemson this season, and more.

The Tigers have been the standard in the ACC, having won seven conference titles in the last eight years, including another one last year. Despite that, many see the Seminoles as the favorite to win the league in 2023 coming off a 10-win season in 2022 – their first 10-win season since 2016.

DeLoach was asked how the Noles manage the lofty expectations surrounding them entering this season.

“I feel like we just focus on who we are,” he said. “We know the way we work, if we put our best foot forward every day, that we’re going to be where we need to be. Because like I said, we rely on each other. We got a good strong brotherhood to where we can be able to coach each other up. We’re able to say things to each other to where we understand like, OK, he’s trying to help me out, this is going to help the team, this is going to help us.”

Clemson and FSU won’t have to wait long to battle it out on the field this fall, as the marquee matchup is set to take place just four weeks into the two teams’ respective schedules.

With the Noles traveling to Death Valley on Sept. 23, DeLoach was asked if he would rather have that game early in the season like it is, or late in the year.

“I like it just where it’s at,” he said with a big smile.

Does DeLoach have that contest — which figures to have major ACC and perhaps even College Football Playoff implications — circled on the calendar?

“I look forward to every game, so come each week I’m going to put my best foot forward,” he said.

