Higgins shows why he is different than many

Former Clemson WRU member Tee Higgins is doing something many top NFL players don’t do these days.

Higgins was asked about his decision to participate in camp even though he doesn’t have a deal entering the final year of his contract.

“Nah, I just, you know me. Ya’ll know me. I just want to get my work in and contribute to the team any way I can,” Higgins said following practice.

