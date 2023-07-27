Leonard sees opportunity over challenge in Clemson season opener

CHARLOTTE — The Clemson Tigers and Duke Blue Devils open up the season at Wallace Wade Stadium Sept. 4. Primetime 8 p.m. and nationally televised on ESPN, it’s a huge opportunity for both teams to make a statement early, especially for the Blue Devils.

Duke quarterback Riley Leonard enters this season as a leader of the team, contrary from being in a competition this same time last year. He delivered after winning the battle, throwing for 2,967 yards with 20 touchdowns and six interceptions. On top of his success through the air, he rushed for 699 yards and 13 touchdowns, cementing his status as a dual-threat quarterback

Taking on the Tigers’ defense as “the guy” now presents a massive opportunity and he’s looking forward to facing what head coach Mike Elko called “the gold standard” of the ACC.

“Coach Elko said it. If you want to be compared to the best, you’ve got to play the best and you’ve got to play the best so playing against those guys, it’s going to be a dream come true,” Leonard said.

While discussing the matchup, Leonard also noted that he doesn’t feel like they’ve had that statement game and Labor Day weekend presents the chance to do so. With close proximity only a few hours away, he said he appreciates the regional battles in the ACC and he’s excited for the Blue Devil turnout.

Considering the massive jump from Duke in 2022 with a nine-win season, there’s still doubters according to Leonard and he wants to be able to prove this program is here to stay. No better opportunity to do so than giving Clemson a run for its money on national TV.

“It’s less of a challenge and more of an opportunity to prove ourselves, to prove to everybody that last year wasn’t a one-year fluke,” Leonard said. “Coach Elko, me and all these guys, we’re here to stay and we’re here to build this school into a dual-sport school. Football and basketball.”