Davis on freshmen DL group: 'We got a lot of dawgs'

CHARLOTTE — It’s safe to say veteran Clemson defensive tackle Tyler Davis is high on the talented crop of true freshmen that the Tigers have in their defensive line unit.

At the 2023 ACC Football Kickoff on Thursday, Davis spoke about the half dozen freshmen D-linemen that Clemson brought in as part of its 2023 recruiting class.

“We got a lot of dawgs,” Davis said. “Of course we got Peter Woods, that’s a dawg. Stephiylan Green, he a dawg. Vic Burley’s a dawg. David Ojiegbe, he a dawg. AJ Hoffler, he’s a dawg. And then you got TJ Parker, he’s a dawg.

“So, we got some dawgs that’s coming in there. It’s going to be very dangerous come this fall.”

You can check out more of Davis’ interview during his breakout session at the ACC Kickoff below:

Dear Old Clemson has just added Limited Edition signed Cade Klubnik replica road signs to the online store. Get your highway 2 sign today while supplies last!