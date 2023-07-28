'It's always electric': Swinney talks Clemson-FSU rivalry

CHARLOTTE — The rivalry that most people connect to the Clemson Tigers is South Carolina, but the last decade has added a new storyline for fans to circle on their calendar every year. Looking back a decade, Florida State delivered one of the most dominant seasons in college football history in 2013 with Heisman quarterback James Winston.

In the next year’s duel, Winston was out after an off-field issue and it led to a thriller that the Seminoles escaped in storybook fashion. While that was a big game in the moment, it ended up being the catalyst for a brewing ACC rivalry.

Since that time, Florida State has seen a fall from stardom but Mike Norvell has the Seminoles competing at a high level. Dabo Swinney showed a lot of respect for the coach and how the program is returning to the national stage, raving about standout quarterback Jordan Travis and how last year’s matchup ended up being a nail-biter.

“They’re a great football team. Mike’s done an unbelievable job, bunch of great players,” Swinney said. “I love their quarterback, first of all, he’s a great kid. He’s an amazing player, and you know, you saw that last year. I mean, we had a pretty good lead on them there in the fourth quarter, and that’s a reflection of their belief in what they’re doing and where they are. Because those kids didn’t quit. And I mean, next thing you know, it’s coming down to an onside kick. So they’ll be a big battle for sure.”

While the Tigers have won the last seven meetings, Swinney is very clear that this game means a ton regardless of the situation. The respect between both teams is very clear, and the early meeting in September plays heavily into a later storyline.

The Tigers and Seminoles may meet in the ACC Championship with the omission of conference divisions, and it adds more spice to what could be a classic come December. While it’s a fun possibility, that doesn’t matter to Swinney who had an unbreakable smile talking about the matchup.

“Regardless, if we’re both 4-4 or 8-0, Clemson-Florida State means a lot to a lot of people. It’s a big game. It’s certainly one of those rival type games that goes way back. But yeah, I’ve been a part of a lot of big ones…in the past that game determined the division…it might determine who’s going to the playoff,” Swinney said.

The Clemson head coach says this rivalry is “always electric” and the next iteration takes place in Memorial Stadium, an early game in the season when the Seminoles come to town Sept. 23, while a round two may loom down the road.