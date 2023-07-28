Klubnik raves about playmakers, four players 'nobody’s talking about'

Entering his first full season as Clemson’s QB1, Cade Klubnik is excited about the offensive line unit he has in front of him, as well as the array of weapons he has around him.

Klubnik spoke about his O-line and playmakers during an ACC Network interview at the 2023 ACC Football Kickoff. Starting with the group up front, Klubnik is bullish on what he sees as “the best offensive line at Clemson we’ve had in a long time.”

“At the end of the day, it starts up front,” Klubnik said. “It starts with those front five, with our offensive line, and that’s what’s going to drive this offense.”

As for Clemson’s dynamic running back duo, Klubnik believes the Tigers “have the two best running backs in the country.”

“We got Will Shipley and Phil Mafah that have just continued to show what they can do in the past three years,” Klubnik said. “They’ve both come in and have made major strides.”

Klubnik also brought up four pass-catchers that he thinks “nobody’s talking about” – wide receivers Beaux Collins, Adam Randall and Antonio Williams, and tight end Jake Briningstool.

“Those are going to be four guys that I’ve seen put in the extra hours this summer, that have been there on the weekends, throwing four, five times a week,” Klubnik said. “I think that people are doubting them right now, and I’m so excited for them to show what they’ve got.”

Klubnik gave a deeper dive into each of those four players and talked about what they do well in the following video. Check it out below:

"We have the two best running backs in the country." Cade Klubnik says the @ClemsonFB offense is stacked with playmakers 🐅🔥 pic.twitter.com/j0ykaznQBR — ACC Network (@accnetwork) July 27, 2023