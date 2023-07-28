Swinney works his magic at ACC Football Kickoff

July 28, 2023

Dabo Swinney put his versatility on display at the 2023 ACC Football Kickoff, showing that he’s not just a football coach but rather a jack of all trades who knows a thing or two about card tricks.

Clemson’s head man worked his magic on camera, performing an impressive card trick for the ACC Network’s Kelsey Riggs.

Swinney was pumped up after pulling it off, exclaiming, “Let’s go!”

“He got me,” Riggs said, laughing. “I don’t know how he did it.”

Check out the video below:

