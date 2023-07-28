Who's in town for the All-In Cookout?

The Clemson football program is a tight-knit group, and a large part of creating that culture is the All-In Cookout, with its 12th iteration taking place Friday.

Dabo Swinney and his staff are welcoming commitments and their families from the 2024 class, with the hopes to build the deep connection that the Tigers are known for. Assistant director of recruiting operations James Haynes showed his excitement this morning on Twitter.

Mood today since the fellas coming to kick it at the #ALLINCOOKOUT today👨🏾‍🍳👨🏾‍🍳👨🏾‍🍳👨🏾‍🍳. pic.twitter.com/6dYYkrRRFX — James Haynes🏁 (@52RockJr) July 28, 2023

Considering the proximity for many commitments, it’s difficult to get each player into Tiger Town for the weekend but there are 12 confirmed commits that are going to be in attendance for the cookout in Clemson. Looking at the group, Swinney will have both his latest commitment and two highest-ranked pledges in town.

Sammy Brown – Jefferson, Ga. five-star linebacker

Bryant Wesco – Midlothian, Texas five-star wide receiver

Corian Gipson – Lancaster, Texas four-star cornerback

Ricardo Jones – Warner Robins, Ga. four-star safety

Hevin Brown-Shuler – Atlanta, Ga. four-star defensive lineman

Noah Dixon – Lagrange, Ga. four-star safety

Darien Mayo – Olney, Md. four-star edge

David Eziomume – Kennesaw, Ga. four-star running back

Drew Woodaz – Tampa, Fl. three-star linebacker

Nolan Hauser – Cornelius, N.C. three-star kicker

Adam Kissayi – Palm Bay, Fl. three-star edge

Champ Thompson – Norcross, Ga. four-star defensive lineman