Davis makes bold claim about Clemson LBs

The talent on Wes Goodwin’s defense is extensive at each level of the unit, but none more palpable than the linebacker duo that the Clemson Tigers have.

Jeremiah Trotter Jr. and Barrett Carter each return with two years under their belt and they made massive strides in their sophomore campaigns. The duo combined for 169 tackles and 24 tackles for loss as the Swiss Army knives of Goodwin’s defense.

Trotter Jr. earned AP All-American honors while Carter made Phil Steele’s and PFF’s first-team All-ACC. Looking back, it’s an anomaly that neither made the official All-ACC team.

Defensive tackle Tyler Davis is one of the key players who creates opportunities for those star linebackers, and he made a bold claim about the two during an appearance on ACC NetworkACC Network.

”We’ve got the best linebacker duo in the nation,” Davis said.

Davis almost always forces opposing offenses to send extra attention his way, and it opens up the gaps on the second level. Mark Packer also looked at offensive lineman Will Putnam during the discussion and his expression said it all regarding what those linebackers bring to the table.

Heading into 2023, Trotter Jr. and Carter are well prepared to lead in Goodwin’s second season at the defensive helm. Projections already have them as high draft prospects, and there’s a real chance the Tigers could have two more first-round picks from their linebackers.