Putnam: "Everyone will know his name"

The Clemson running back room has two of the top running backs in the nation. Will Shipley is a household name around the nation. When talking to the guys inside the Tigers facility, it’s a completely different image and people light up talking about running back Phil Mafah.

Shipley had a great sophomore season with 15-touchdowns, but Mafah was much more than a backup in 2022. During the season, he had 98 carries for 515 yards and four touchdowns. Against Louisville, his efficiency was off the charts with a 106-yard game, rushing for 10.6 yards per carry.

While Clemson was in Charlotte, N.C. for 2023 ACC Kickoff, Will Putnam appeared on ACC Network. He was asked about what players people should get to know quickly, and he didn’t hesitate to name the up-and-coming Mafah, and noted that it’s a dream come true to have this group in the backfield.

“A guy who everyone knows but should really know in my opinion is Phil Mafah,” Putnam said. “By the end of this season, everyone will know his name.”

Compared to Shipley, Mafah is the thunder to this running back room standing at 6-foot-1, 230 pounds, he’s a physical rusher and it’s a perfect compliment in the “dirt raid” offense that new offensive coordinator Garrett Riley plans to run.

This has become a trend as people continue to rave about Mafah heading into this season, and it’s echoing the same thoughts as running backs coach C.J. Spiller, who said he has a “different look in his eye.” Given the opportunities Riley’s offense should bring, Mafah can become a fellow star alongside his running mate in 2023.