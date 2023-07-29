Renfrow responds to trade rumors, says he’s ‘hoping last year was a fluke’

Coming off a career year in 2021, Hunter Renfrow had a 2022 season that was hampered by injuries, and his production suffered as a result.

A fifth-round pick of the Raiders in 2019, Renfrow was limited to 10 games last season following the 2021 season that saw him earn his first career Pro Bowl nod. He had 36 catches for 330 yards and two touchdowns a year ago after posting career highs with 103 catches for 1,038 yards and nine touchdowns in 2021.

The former Clemson star met with the media Friday and owned up to the disappointing season, saying he felt like he “let a lot of my teammates down last year.”

“That’s something that left a bad taste in my mouth and something that I want to get over and prove to them — through the spring and also going into the season — that I’m a guy that they can count on and just go and be consistent,” Renfrow said.

This offseason, there’s been a lot of rumors about Renfrow’s future in Las Vegas, even though he signed a contract extension with the Raiders ahead of last season.

On Friday, Renfrow responded to the trade rumors and things of that nature that have surrounded him, saying he just has to “have fun every day and control what I can control, going out there with my teammates and just playing the best that I can.”

“I’m having fun with it,” he added. “I think I didn’t necessarily have a lot of fun last year, and so that’s my big thing for this year is find ways to have fun and not really care about the outside noise and just go out there and go in with my teammates and find a way to have a blast.”

Renfrow signed a two-year, $32 million contract extension in June 2022, keeping him under contract through the 2024 season.

Entering his second season under Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels — and his first season with Jimmy Garoppolo as the Raiders’ quarterback — Renfrow heads into this season hoping to prove that last year was an anomaly in what has otherwise been a strong career.

“I’m hoping last year was a fluke. … I’d like to think that I’ve been playing at a decent level at Clemson for four or five years, and then four or five years here,” Renfrow said. “So, I didn’t want to get all scared all of a sudden and think I had to do all this and change who I am. So, just getting back to the basics.”

Renfrow has tallied 244 receptions for 2,629 yards and 17 touchdowns across four seasons with the Raiders from 2019-22.