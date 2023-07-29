Watch Spiller break down Shipley's game and more

Who better to weigh in on Clemson star Will Shipley’s game than his running backs coach, C.J. Spiller?

One of the best all-purpose backs in Clemson and college football history, Spiller broke down Shipley’s dominance over his first two seasons as a Tiger, when the dynamic athlete has racked up 1,920 rushing yards and 26 touchdowns on the ground to go with 358 receiving yards on 54 catches.

“He just has a true understanding of everything that’s taking place on the field, and as a running back, you’ve got to know your surroundings,” Spiller said in a video from the ACC Network’s official Twitter account. “You’ve got to always understand where that extra guy’s coming from, and he definitely has that.”

Check out the cool feature below where Spiller talks about Shipley’s highlight-reel hurdle against Louisville last season, his emotion on the field and more:

"That's just Will being Will." C.J. Spiller breaks down WIll Shipley's dominance at RB for @ClemsonFB 😤 pic.twitter.com/j8vYlPxthP — ACC Network (@accnetwork) July 27, 2023

