What They Are Saying: Clemson cookout reactions

Clemson hosted their annual cookout on Friday. The Tiger’s 2024 commitments were in town to build on their relationships with each other and the Clemson family.

In this edition of ‘What They Are Saying’ we look at what is being said on Twitter about this year’s event.

BEST HEAD COACH IN THE COUNTRY! pic.twitter.com/3kBsH4UI1v — sammy brown 🪐 (@sammybrown_) July 29, 2023