What They Are Saying: Clemson cookout reactions

Clemson hosted their annual cookout on Friday. The Tiger’s 2024 commitments were in town to build on their relationships with each other and the Clemson family.
In this edition of ‘What They Are Saying’ we look at what is being said on Twitter about this year’s event.
BEST HEAD COACH IN THE COUNTRY! pic.twitter.com/3kBsH4UI1v
— sammy brown 🪐 (@sammybrown_) July 29, 2023
All in. @SorrellsJordan @sammybrown_ pic.twitter.com/51OXdnOObe
— Drew Wooda4 (@DrewWoodaz) July 29, 2023
— Adam (@Ametts24) July 29, 2023
Had a great day yesterday with the best college football team on earth. @WillGilchrist5 @coachjody29 @ClemsonFB. Can’t wait to be a tiger! @FeehanFootball pic.twitter.com/B2fw83sGMp
— Sean Judge (@SeanPatrickJ2) July 29, 2023
Crib Talk 🐅 @CoachConn pic.twitter.com/C8RfKqZMmi
— Ricardo Jones II (@ricardojones05) July 29, 2023
DEATH VALLEY🐅🐅 how we look ?? @ClemsonFB @coachski_ @CoachEason1 @swarmgangg @CoachPolimice @Coach_Benson9 @CoachBroomfield pic.twitter.com/lBGkmqGiba
— Adam Kissayi (@Adam_kissayi) July 29, 2023
Glad to be home 🏡 #gotigers pic.twitter.com/JcqUc61eUg
— Darien C. Mayo (@TheDCMayo) July 29, 2023