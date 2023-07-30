Commits share thoughts from All-In Cookout

Dabo Swinney and his staff hosted commits for the 2024 recruiting class at the 12th All-In Cookout Friday. This is a key checkpoint for Clemson, as it’s an opportunity to bring in future Tigers with their families and connect with the culture that Swinney has built over the years.

At least 12 commitments were in Tiger Town for the event, with many coming from around the country. One of the travelers was four-star edge Darien Mayo.

Hailing from Maryland, Mayo made the trip down to South Carolina to connect with his fellow 2024 commits and become closer with the Clemson family. The towering 6-foot-7 pass rusher committed to the Tigers June 22.

“It was great seeing everyone on the staff and my future teammates,” Mayo said. “Just building bonds with my class I’m in and just meeting new people. It was good.”

Mayo’s enjoyment at the cookout was echoed by a fellow commit. Four-star safety Noah Dixon announced his pledge back in January, and he’s helped with the process of recruiting other high school talents to join him in Clemson.

Dixon is just a state away, coming from Lagrange, Ga. and he also shared his thoughts from the All-In Cookout.

“The cookout was awesome, bonding and building strong relationships with the commits was great. The atmosphere was live and well like always,” Dixon said.

Swinney has built a family culture in Clemson over the last 15 years, and it holds strong with this 2024 class. While not every commitment was able to make the trip, the Tigers are building a strong class on the field while nurturing their relationships off the field.

Photo courtesy of Darien Mayo on Twitter (@TheDCMayo)