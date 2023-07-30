Klubnik Ready to Seize the Opportunity

Clemson hoped D.J. Uiagalelei would be the third quarterback to lead the Tigers to a national championship following Deshaun Watson and Trevor Lawrence. That didn’t workout and now Cade Klubnik is ready to seize his opportunity to return the Tigers to the top of college football.

“Yeah, it is definitely a huge honor,” Clemson’s QB1 said at the ACC Football Kickoff. “I mean, obviously big shoes to fill. Just looking at the guys that have been here before me and just definitely guys that I look up to a ton.”

The Tigers’ sophomore quarterback believes he has many of the same keys to success that Lawrence and Watson had when they won their national championship.

“But we’ve got the same — I’ve got the same head coach that they got. I’m really thankful for that. I’m excited for Coach Riley,” said Klubnik.

While some may question if the offense has the weapons to be a championship offense, Klubnik is confident they do.

“I feel like the guys that I’m going to be surrounded by this season, I wouldn’t replace them with anybody else. Just so excited for the playmakers that I’m getting to be around every single day and really, really excited,” said Klubnik.