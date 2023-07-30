Over/under 10 regular season wins for Clemson? ESPN analysts weigh in

During a segment on ESPN’s College Football Live this week, a couple of the network’s analysts weighed in on Clemson’s win total for the 2023 season.

The Caesars Sportsbook over/under win total for Clemson is 10 regular season wins, and both EJ Manuel and Desmond Howard are picking the over on that number for the Tigers.

“Clemson, I think, can easily win 11 games,” said Manuel, the former Florida State standout quarterback and first-round NFL Draft pick.

“Now, it’s going to be tough because there are three or four teams that will give them fits. Naturally you look at Duke as the first matchup, I think that’s going to be a game where it’s good-on-good because they have a very excellent quarterback in Riley Leonard. But also, that Florida State game is one I have my eye on. If they can get past those two, I can see Clemson winning 11 plus.”

While Howard agreed with Manuel on taking the over, Howard isn’t sure it’ll be “so easy” for the Tigers to surpass the 10-win mark in the 12-game regular season slate.

“I agree with EJ, I think over. I don’t know if it’s going to be so easy,” Howard said. “I still want to see what Cade Klubnik does at the quarterback position, especially when defenses start to get a lot of film on a new quarterback and start to figure them out, they struggle sometimes. But I do like the fact that Clemson’s bringing eight starters back on defense, and let’s not forget about the playmaker that they have, Will Shipley, too.”

Clemson opens the 2023 season on Labor Day (Monday, Sept. 4) when the Tigers face Duke at Wallace Wade Stadium in Durham, N.C., before returning to Memorial Stadium for Clemson’s home opener against Charleston Southern on Saturday, Sept. 9.

After hosting Florida Atlantic on Sept. 16, Clemson welcomes Florida State to Death Valley on Sept. 23 for a critical clash that could potentially be a preview of this year’s ACC Championship Game, which will now feature the top two teams in the league based on winning percentage.

