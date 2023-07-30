Swinney Explains Why Klubnik Will Be Special in 2023

While some may still have questions about Cade Klubnik as he enters his sophomore season Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney isn’t one of them.

During this week’s ACC Football Kickoff Swinney was asked what makes Klubnik special as he prepares for 2023.

“Well, he is a winner, first of all,” Swinney said from the stage at the Kickoff. “The kid has won his entire life. When you have somebody that’s consistently won for a long, long time, there are certain characteristics that drive that, and he embodies all those characteristics. He is an unbelievable competitor. He loves to prepare. He is passionate about it. He is a leader. He has a great football IQ, and he has an amazing skill set.”

What’s not to like said the Tigers’ head coach.

“I mean, there’s a lot to — there’s really not much to not like about Cade Klubnik. That’s why he won the elite 11 and was the top quarterback in the country coming out of high school. He didn’t look up and do that. He has put a lot of work in,” said Swinney.

Over the past year the former Elite 11 quarterback has made the biggest change physically.

“And then everything he has done at Clemson, he came in here a little behind physically, honestly, but he is in a really good spot. He is about probably by the time we get to weigh-in next week, he is probably 25 pounds heavier than when he showed up,” said Swinney.

Although Klubnik only started two games last season he gained enough experience to prepare him to lead the Tigers this season.

“This time last year he didn’t know what he didn’t know, and now he knows what he didn’t know. That’s the great thing. There’s no greater teacher than experience. There’s no greater teacher than a little bit disappointment along the way too. So he had has had a lot of success. He’s had a little bit of disappointment. He has a year under his belt. He understands what we got to do to prepare week in and week out. He’s built for it,” said Swinney.,

