'24 4-star LB announces Clemson offer after visit

'24 4-star LB announces Clemson offer after visit

Recruiting

'24 4-star LB announces Clemson offer after visit

By July 31, 2023 3:03 pm

By |

A standout linebacker from the Yellowhammer State announced an offer from Clemson via social media Monday.

Hoover (Ala.) High School four-star Bradley Shaw reported the offer via Twitter after attending Clemson’s All In Cookout this past Friday.

Shaw is ranked as the No. 5 linebacker and No. 59 overall prospect in the country for the 2024 recruiting class by 247Sports.

The 6-foot, 215-pound rising senior made official visits to Arkansas and Notre Dame in June.

His offer list also includes Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Georgia, Ole Miss, South Carolina, Southern Cal, Tennessee and Texas A&M among others.

–Photo courtesy of Bradley Shaw on Twitter (@Bradley_Shaw7)

Dear Old Clemson has just added Limited Edition signed Cade Klubnik replica road signs to the online store. Get your highway 2 sign today while supplies last!

, , Recruiting

More TCI

Latest

reply
5hr

Welcome back, Will! After a short time away from The Clemson Insider, Will Vandervort has returned to TCI as our Senior Staff Writer. “I am thrilled to have Will back at The Clemson Insider,” said owner Robert (…)

reply
6hr

After moving from guard to center Will Putnam earned All-ACC honors in his first year at the new position.  The transition was not difficult and helped the Tigers get their best on the field. “I think it was an (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home