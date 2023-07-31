'24 4-star LB announces Clemson offer after visit

A standout linebacker from the Yellowhammer State announced an offer from Clemson via social media Monday.

Hoover (Ala.) High School four-star Bradley Shaw reported the offer via Twitter after attending Clemson’s All In Cookout this past Friday.

Shaw is ranked as the No. 5 linebacker and No. 59 overall prospect in the country for the 2024 recruiting class by 247Sports.

The 6-foot, 215-pound rising senior made official visits to Arkansas and Notre Dame in June. His offer list also includes Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Georgia, Ole Miss, South Carolina, Southern Cal, Tennessee and Texas A&M among others.

After a great visit, I am blessed to have earned an offer from @ClemsonFB! pic.twitter.com/OHDMTvY1uR — Bradley Shaw (@Bradley_Shaw7) July 31, 2023

–Photo courtesy of Bradley Shaw on Twitter (@Bradley_Shaw7)

