Clemson DE Xavier Thomas Updates Status

Thomas is heading into fall camp in the best shape of his life and, for the first time since last August, he is not feeling any pain.

Thomas is heading into fall camp in the best shape of his life and, for the first time since last August, he is not feeling any pain.

“When June hit, I woke up one morning and there was no pain,” Clemson’s defensive end told The Clemson Insider.

Thomas has been in pain since he broke his foot last August. He subsequently missed the first five games of the 2022 season before returning at Boston College on Oct. 8.

In his return, Thomas could not be blocked. Though he played just six snaps, he posted two sacks, forced a fumble, and added another quarterback hit. He was voted the game’s MVP and collected the Leather Helmet Award from the Boston College Gridiron Club.

The ACC also honored his performance by naming him the league’s Defensive Lineman of the Week.

Thomas played 32 snaps the following week at Florida State, where he recorded two tackles. He was then in for 14 plays against Syracuse on Oct. 22 in Clemson. However, his season came to an end the following week when he re-injured his foot in practice.

Thomas was cleared to work out in February. He sat out spring drills so he could continue to rehabilitate his foot. By April he was cleared to practice, though he said he was still feeling a little pain.

Then one day in June, Thomas got out of bed and noticed the pain in his foot was gone.

“It was a very happy moment,” he said. “It was a long process from last August, then all the way until February and not painless until June. It was almost a year process to go through the foot injury, so I am very relieved not to feel any pain at all. I don’t even notice it anymore.”

And that means people are going to notice Thomas.

Once he was cleared to work out, he hit the weight room and began knocking off the 15 pounds he put on from late October—when he re-injured his foot—to February. During the spring, Thomas worked out three times a day – in the morning with his teammates and in the afternoon and evening by himself.

As the Tigers get set to start fall camp on Friday, Thomas weighs 247 pounds, which is right where he wants to be.

“I put myself through my own training program and even outside of working out, it is 90-percent diet,” he said.

He said the goal was to lose body fat, while building muscle mass.

“I put in a lot of work. I learned how to take care of my body like a pro. I really learned that last year when I got in great shape right before I broke my foot,” Thomas said. “So, I was really just coming off that and persevered through all that, and everyone already knows my story. I know how to persevere and bounce back from things.”

And it has all paid off for the former All-ACC defensive end. He is the best shape he has been in since he came to Clemson in 2018 and he cannot wait to show everyone what he can do.

