Packer gives 'three things that have to happen for Clemson to have a big year'

Packer gives 'three things that have to happen for Clemson to have a big year'

Football

Packer gives 'three things that have to happen for Clemson to have a big year'

By July 31, 2023 4:05 pm

By |

During a recent episode of ACC Network’s ACC PM show, co-host Mark Packer gave what he sees as “three things that have to happen for Clemson to have a big year.”

Here are those three things and what Packer had to say about each of them as the Tigers get set to embark on the 2023 season:

Clemson’s checklist for success, according to Packer:

  • Garrett Riley factor

“That’s gotta be a home run. What he did, the magic at TCU, the Tigers need explosive plays. That’s been missing the last two years, despite the success. The Garrett Riley factor, to me, is critical.”

  • Klubnik becomes a star

“I think he’s got all the capabilities. Everybody we talked to said the same thing – man, he’s got skill, and now all of a sudden experience, everything else. He was the MVP of the ACC Championship Game. Just sayin’. But he’s got to be a star.”

  • Placekicker (replacing B.T. Potter)

“The Tigers have a lot of boxes that are checked, but B.T. Potter was a guy that was almost automatic. Somebody’s gotta replace him. There will be games that are going to be tight where you know what, three means something. So to me, the Tigers finding out an answer with the placekicker, which we didn’t talk about. For me, those are three things that have to happen for Clemson to have a big year.”

Clemson (11-3, 9-0 ACC in 2022), coming off its seventh conference title in the last eight seasons, heads into the 2023 campaign hoping to get back in the College Football Playoff for the first time since 2020 following six straight CFP appearances from 2015-20.

The Tigers open the 2023 season on Labor Day (Monday, Sept. 4) when they face Duke at Wallace Wade Stadium in Durham, N.C., before returning to Memorial Stadium for Clemson’s home opener against Charleston Southern on Saturday, Sept. 9.

Dear Old Clemson has just added Limited Edition signed Cade Klubnik replica road signs to the online store. Get your highway 2 sign today while supplies last!

, , , , , Football

More TCI

Latest

reply
9hr

Welcome back, Will! After a short time away from The Clemson Insider, Will Vandervort has returned to TCI as our Senior Staff Writer. “I am thrilled to have Will back at The Clemson Insider,” said owner Robert (…)

reply
11hr

After moving from guard to center Will Putnam earned All-ACC honors in his first year at the new position.  The transition was not difficult and helped the Tigers get their best on the field. “I think it was an (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home