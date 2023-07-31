Packer gives 'three things that have to happen for Clemson to have a big year'

During a recent episode of ACC Network’s ACC PM show, co-host Mark Packer gave what he sees as “three things that have to happen for Clemson to have a big year.”

Here are those three things and what Packer had to say about each of them as the Tigers get set to embark on the 2023 season:

Clemson’s checklist for success, according to Packer:

Garrett Riley factor

“That’s gotta be a home run. What he did, the magic at TCU, the Tigers need explosive plays. That’s been missing the last two years, despite the success. The Garrett Riley factor, to me, is critical.”

Klubnik becomes a star

“I think he’s got all the capabilities. Everybody we talked to said the same thing – man, he’s got skill, and now all of a sudden experience, everything else. He was the MVP of the ACC Championship Game. Just sayin’. But he’s got to be a star.”

Placekicker (replacing B.T. Potter)

“The Tigers have a lot of boxes that are checked, but B.T. Potter was a guy that was almost automatic. Somebody’s gotta replace him. There will be games that are going to be tight where you know what, three means something. So to me, the Tigers finding out an answer with the placekicker, which we didn’t talk about. For me, those are three things that have to happen for Clemson to have a big year.”

Clemson (11-3, 9-0 ACC in 2022), coming off its seventh conference title in the last eight seasons, heads into the 2023 campaign hoping to get back in the College Football Playoff for the first time since 2020 following six straight CFP appearances from 2015-20.

The Tigers open the 2023 season on Labor Day (Monday, Sept. 4) when they face Duke at Wallace Wade Stadium in Durham, N.C., before returning to Memorial Stadium for Clemson’s home opener against Charleston Southern on Saturday, Sept. 9.