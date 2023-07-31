Putnam the Ultimate Team Player

After moving from guard to center Will Putnam earned All-ACC honors in his first year at the new position. The transition was not difficult and helped the Tigers get their best on the field.

“I think it was an easier transition than most people would realize because I had experience playing guard,” Putnam said at the ACC Football Kickoff. “I’ve been in this system for a couple of years. Really it was understanding that the team needed me.”

When the team needed him to change positions Putnam was glad to do what was best for the team.

“My team needed me to play center, and that would help our team and put ourselves in the best opportunity to win games. I’m a team player through and through, so whatever it takes to win, I’ll do it. Then Coach Swinney, Coach Austin, like, he came to the conclusion that that’s what needed to be done. I’m all in with it. I think it would be great.”

The move to center could help when Putnam when he heads into the NFL draft.

“Then from a personal level I think it’s good for me to get some versatility as well playing both guard and center. So I think it was a win-win for everybody. I think it was great,” said Putnam.

As the coaches look to get the best five offensive linemen on the field he is open to moving again this season if necessary.

“Like, if this year, for example, I need to play guard, I would do it again too. Where I play doesn’t really matter for me as much. It’s more so what I can do to help our team win, and I’m glad it worked out that way, though,” said Putnam.