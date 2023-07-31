Shipley named to watch list for CFB's most outstanding player

The Maxwell Award watch list will once again incorporate a broad spectrum of Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) programs and conferences from coast to coast, led by Caleb Williams (USC) who was the 2022 winner. Williams is joined by 7 additional returning semifinalists, Brock Bowers – Georgia, Drake Maye – North Carolina, Marvin Harrison Jr. – Ohio State, Bo Nix – Oregon, Cameron Rising – Utah, Michael Penix Jr. – Washington and Blake Corum – Michigan. The full list consists of 85 players with 16 schools having two players represented.

Williams joined O.J Simpson, Charles White and Marcus Allen, as the fourth Trojan player to be selected as the Maxwell Award winner.

First Name Last Name University Class Year Position Alex Adams Akron Junior WR Jase McClellan Alabama Junior RB Nate Noel Appalachian State Junior RB Jayden de Laura Arizona Junior QB Jacob Cowing Arizona Senior WR KJ Jefferson Arkansas Senior QB Raheim Sanders Arkansas Junior RB Marquez Cooper Ball State Junior RB Richard Reese Baylor Sophomore RB Taylen Green Boise State Sophomore QB George Holani Boise State Senior RB Kedon Slovis BYU Senior QB Aidan Robbins BYU Junior RB Jaydn Ott Cal Sophomore RB Will Shipley Clemson Junior RB Grayson McCall Coastal Carolina Senior QB Shedeur Sanders Colorado Junior QB Tory Horton Colorado State Senior WR Riley Leonard Duke Junior QB Samson Evans Eastern Michigan Senior RB Ricky Pearsall Florida Senior WR Larry McCammon Florida Atlantic Senior RB Jordan Travis Florida State Senior QB Trey Benson Florida State Junior RB Brock Bowers Georgia Junior TE Jalen White Georgia Southern Senior RB Darren Grainger Georgia State Senior QB Matthew Golden Houston Sophomore WR Isaiah Williams Illinois Junior WR Cade McNamara Iowa Senior QB Devin Neal Kansas Junior RB Jalon Daniels Kansas Junior QB Will Howard Kansas State Senior QB Devin Leary Kentucky Senior QB Jack Plummer Louisville Senior QB Jayden Daniels LSU Senior QB Malik Nabers LSU Junior WR Taulia Tagovailoa Maryland Senior QB Seth Henigan Memphis Junior QB J.J. McCarthy Michigan Junior QB Blake Corum Michigan Senior RB Will Rogers Mississippi State Senior QB Diego Pavia New Mexico State Senior QB Drake Maye North Carolina Sophomore QB Sam Hartman Notre Dame Senior QB Kurtis Rourke Ohio Senior QB Marvin Harrison Jr. Ohio State Junior WR Emeka Egbuka Ohio State Junior WR Dillon Gabriel Oklahoma Senior QB Quinshon Judkins Ole Miss Sophomore RB Bo Nix Oregon Senior QB Damien Martinez Oregon State Sophomore RB Nicholas Singleton Penn State Sophomore RB Phil Jurkovec Pitt Senior QB Hudson Card Purdue Junior QB Chevan Cordeiro San Jose State Senior QB Carter Bradley South Alabama Senior QB La’Damian Webb South Alabama Senior RB Spencer Rattler South Carolina Senior QB Antwane Wells South Carolina Senior WR Frank Gore, Jr. Southern Miss Junior RB Garrett Shrader Syracuse Senior QB Oronde Gadsden Syracuse Junior TE Chandler Morris TCU Sophomore QB E.J. Warner Temple Sophomore QB Joe Milton Tennessee Senior QB Quinn Ewers Texas Sophomore QB Xavier Worthy Texas Junior WR Tyler Shough Texas Tech Senior QB Dequan Finn Toledo Junior QB Michael Pratt Tulane Junior QB Jermaine Brown UAB Senior RB John Rhys Plumlee UCF Senior QB Caleb Williams USC Junior QB Cameron Rising Utah Senior QB Frank Harris UTSA Senior QB Will Sheppard Vanderbilt Senior WR Donavon Greene Wake Forest Junior WR Rome Odunze Washington Junior WR Michael Penix Jr. Washington Senior QB Cameron Ward Washington State Junior QB Austin Reed Western Kentucky Senior QB Malachi Corley Western Kentucky Junior WR Tanner Mordecai Wisconsin Senior QB Braelon Allen Wisconsin Junior RB

The Maxwell Football Club has once again partnered with Pro Football Focus (PFF) and Phil Steele Publications as selection committee partners. PFF provides detailed metrics and performance-based assessments to selection committee staff, with several senior PFF analysts are members of our selection committee. Phil Steele’s College Football Preview is generally recognized as the most complete preseason magazine.

Semifinalists for the Maxwell Award will be announced November 13, 2023, while the three finalists for the Maxwell Award will be unveiled November 28, 2023. The winners of the 87th Maxwell Award will be announced as part of the ESPN Home Depot College Football Awards Show held on December 7, 2023. The formal presentations of the Maxwell Award will be made at the Maxwell Football Club Awards in March 2024.

ABOUT THE MAXWELL FOOTBALL CLUB – The Maxwell Football Club was founded in 1935 and is the oldest football organization of its kind in America. The Club recognizes excellence in performance at the high school, collegiate and professional levels of the game. The Maxwell Club is also deeply involved and fully vested in the community through programs to promote academic excellence, community volunteerism, and leadership. High school student-athletes around the country have an opportunity to participate in MFC Showcase events, free of charge, through the generosity of our corporate partners, Ivy Rehab, SAFR, the ETC Foundation and the Run Around Inc. To learn more about our story visit www.maxwellfootballclub.org.

ABOUT PRO FOOTBALL FOCUS – PFF is widely recognized as the industry leader in the advanced data collection and analysis for American football. Since 2011, PFF has led football’s charge into the world of analytics. Their services are trusted by all 32 NFL teams and over 100 FBS programs. Major broadcast networks, national media outlets and player agencies all use PFF as a resource as well. PFF’s media network provides fans with apps, tools, podcasts and other content to help satisfy their thirst for deeper insights in the game.

The Maxwell Award is a member of the National College Football Awards Association (NCFAA), which encompasses college football’s most prestigious awards. The NCFAA’s 24 awards have honored more than 900 recipients since 1935. This season, 12 NCFAA awards will honor national players of the week each Tuesday.

Sixteen NCFAA members are unveiling preseason watch lists over a two-week period as the association spearheads a coordinated effort to promote each award’s preseason candidates. Following is the remaining 2023 preseason watch list calendar:

For more information about the NCFAA and its college football awards, visit the redesigned NCFAA.org or follow on Twitter @NCFAA.