Shipley named to watch list for CFB's most outstanding player

Football

By July 31, 2023 12:50 pm

By |

The Maxwell Football Club announced today that running back Will Shipley has been named as one of 85 candidates on the watch list for the Maxwell Award, presented annually to the most outstanding player in college football.

The Maxwell Award has been presented to the College Player of the Year since 1937 and is named in honor of Robert “Tiny” Maxwell who was a former standout at Swarthmore College and a renowned sportswriter and football official.

The Maxwell Award watch list will once again incorporate a broad spectrum of Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) programs and conferences from coast to coast, led by Caleb Williams (USC) who was the 2022 winner. Williams is joined by 7 additional returning semifinalists, Brock Bowers – Georgia, Drake Maye – North Carolina, Marvin Harrison Jr. – Ohio State, Bo Nix – Oregon, Cameron Rising – Utah, Michael Penix Jr. – Washington and Blake Corum – Michigan. The full list consists of 85 players with 16 schools having two players represented.

Williams joined O.J Simpson, Charles White and Marcus Allen, as the fourth Trojan player to be selected as the Maxwell Award winner.

First Name

Last Name

University

Class Year

Position

Alex

Adams

Akron

Junior

WR

Jase

McClellan

Alabama

Junior

RB

Nate

Noel

Appalachian State

Junior

RB

Jayden

de Laura

Arizona

Junior

QB

Jacob

Cowing

Arizona

Senior

WR

KJ

Jefferson

Arkansas

Senior

QB

Raheim

Sanders

Arkansas

Junior

RB

Marquez

Cooper

Ball State

Junior

RB

Richard

Reese

Baylor

Sophomore

RB

Taylen

Green

Boise State

Sophomore

QB

George

Holani

Boise State

Senior

RB

Kedon

Slovis

BYU

Senior

QB

Aidan

Robbins

BYU

Junior

RB

Jaydn

Ott

Cal

Sophomore

RB

Will

Shipley

Clemson

Junior

RB

Grayson

McCall

Coastal Carolina

Senior

QB

Shedeur

Sanders

Colorado

Junior

QB

Tory

Horton

Colorado State

Senior

WR

Riley

Leonard

Duke

Junior

QB

Samson

Evans

Eastern Michigan

Senior

RB

Ricky

Pearsall

Florida

Senior

WR

Larry

McCammon

Florida Atlantic

Senior

RB

Jordan

Travis

Florida State

Senior

QB

Trey

Benson

Florida State

Junior

RB

Brock

Bowers

Georgia

Junior

TE

Jalen

White

Georgia Southern

Senior

RB

Darren

Grainger

Georgia State

Senior

QB

Matthew

Golden

Houston

Sophomore

WR

Isaiah

Williams

Illinois

Junior

WR

Cade

McNamara

Iowa

Senior

QB

Devin

Neal

Kansas

Junior

RB

Jalon

Daniels

Kansas

Junior

QB

Will

Howard

Kansas State

Senior

QB

Devin

Leary

Kentucky

Senior

QB

Jack

Plummer

Louisville

Senior

QB

Jayden

Daniels

LSU

Senior

QB

Malik

Nabers

LSU

Junior

WR

Taulia

Tagovailoa

Maryland

Senior

QB

Seth

Henigan

Memphis

Junior

QB

J.J.

McCarthy

Michigan

Junior

QB

Blake

Corum

Michigan

Senior

RB

Will

Rogers

Mississippi State

Senior

QB

Diego

Pavia

New Mexico State

Senior

QB

Drake

Maye

North Carolina

Sophomore

QB

Sam

Hartman

Notre Dame

Senior

QB

Kurtis

Rourke

Ohio

Senior

QB

Marvin

Harrison Jr.

Ohio State

Junior

WR

Emeka

Egbuka

Ohio State

Junior

WR

Dillon

Gabriel

Oklahoma

Senior

QB

Quinshon

Judkins

Ole Miss

Sophomore

RB

Bo

Nix

Oregon

Senior

QB

Damien

Martinez

Oregon State

Sophomore

RB

Nicholas

Singleton

Penn State

Sophomore

RB

Phil

Jurkovec

Pitt

Senior

QB

Hudson

Card

Purdue

Junior

QB

Chevan

Cordeiro

San Jose State

Senior

QB

Carter

Bradley

South Alabama

Senior

QB

La’Damian

Webb

South Alabama

Senior

RB

Spencer

Rattler

South Carolina

Senior

QB

Antwane

Wells

South Carolina

Senior

WR

Frank

Gore, Jr.

Southern Miss

Junior

RB

Garrett

Shrader

Syracuse

Senior

QB

Oronde

Gadsden

Syracuse

Junior

TE

Chandler

Morris

TCU

Sophomore

QB

E.J.

Warner

Temple

Sophomore

QB

Joe

Milton

Tennessee

Senior

QB

Quinn

Ewers

Texas

Sophomore

QB

Xavier

Worthy

Texas

Junior

WR

Tyler

Shough

Texas Tech

Senior

QB

Dequan

Finn

Toledo

Junior

QB

Michael

Pratt

Tulane

Junior

QB

Jermaine

Brown

UAB

Senior

RB

John Rhys

Plumlee

UCF

Senior

QB

Caleb

Williams

USC

Junior

QB

Cameron

Rising

Utah

Senior

QB

Frank

Harris

UTSA

Senior

QB

Will

Sheppard

Vanderbilt

Senior

WR

Donavon

Greene

Wake Forest

Junior

WR

Rome

Odunze

Washington

Junior

WR

Michael

Penix Jr.

Washington

Senior

QB

Cameron

Ward

Washington State

Junior

QB

Austin

Reed

Western Kentucky

Senior

QB

Malachi

Corley

Western Kentucky

Junior

WR

Tanner

Mordecai

Wisconsin

Senior

QB

Braelon

Allen

Wisconsin

Junior

RB

The Maxwell Football Club has once again partnered with Pro Football Focus (PFF) and Phil Steele Publications as selection committee partners. PFF provides detailed metrics and performance-based assessments to selection committee staff, with several senior PFF analysts are members of our selection committee. Phil Steele’s College Football Preview is generally recognized as the most complete preseason magazine.

Semifinalists for the Maxwell Award will be announced November 13, 2023, while the three finalists for the Maxwell Award will be unveiled November 28, 2023. The winners of the 87th Maxwell Award will be announced as part of the ESPN Home Depot College Football Awards Show held on December 7, 2023. The formal presentations of the Maxwell Award will be made at the Maxwell Football Club Awards in March 2024.

 

Questions concerning the 2023 Maxwell & Bednarik Award watch list can be directed to MFC Executive Director Mark Wolpert mwolpert@maxwellfootballclub.org or MFC Vice President of College Awards Rich Cirminiello rcirminiello@maxwellfootballclub.org.

ABOUT THE MAXWELL FOOTBALL CLUB – The Maxwell Football Club was founded in 1935 and is the oldest football organization of its kind in America. The Club recognizes excellence in performance at the high school, collegiate and professional levels of the game. The Maxwell Club is also deeply involved and fully vested in the community through programs to promote academic excellence, community volunteerism, and leadership. High school student-athletes around the country have an opportunity to participate in MFC Showcase events, free of charge, through the generosity of our corporate partners, Ivy Rehab, SAFR, the ETC Foundation and the Run Around Inc. To learn more about our story visit www.maxwellfootballclub.org.

ABOUT PRO FOOTBALL FOCUS – PFF is widely recognized as the industry leader in the advanced data collection and analysis for American football. Since 2011, PFF has led football’s charge into the world of analytics. Their services are trusted by all 32 NFL teams and over 100 FBS programs. Major broadcast networks, national media outlets and player agencies all use PFF as a resource as well. PFF’s media network provides fans with apps, tools, podcasts and other content to help satisfy their thirst for deeper insights in the game.

The Maxwell Award is a member of the National College Football Awards Association (NCFAA), which encompasses college football’s most prestigious awards. The NCFAA’s 24 awards have honored more than 900 recipients since 1935. This season, 12 NCFAA awards will honor national players of the week each Tuesday.

Sixteen NCFAA members are unveiling preseason watch lists over a two-week period as the association spearheads a coordinated effort to promote each award’s preseason candidates. Following is the remaining 2023 preseason watch list calendar:

Mon., July 31: Maxwell Award
Tue., Aug. 1: Outland Trophy/Bronko Nagurski Trophy
Wed., Aug. 2: Lou Groza Award/Ray Guy Award
Thu., Aug. 3: Paul Hornung Award/Wuerffel Trophy
Fri., Aug. 4: Mackey Award/Rimington Trophy

Mon., Aug. 7: Biletnikoff Award
Tue., Aug. 8: Davey O’Brien Award
Wed., Aug. 9: Doak Walker Award
Thu., Aug. 10: Butkus Award/Paycom Jim Thorpe Award
Fri., Aug. 11: Walter Camp Award

Mon., Aug. 14: Bednarik Award

For more information about the NCFAA and its college football awards, visit the redesigned NCFAA.org or follow on Twitter @NCFAA.

Home