Simpson presented with opportunity in Ravens camp

The former Clemson linebacker has a huge opportunity in his rookie training camp. Trenton Simpson was selected by the Baltimore Ravens in the third round of the 2023 NFL draft, and has the chance to secure a starting spot with the team.

During his Tigers career, he was a Butkus award semifinalist and earned All-ACC honors in his junior season before leaving for the NFL. With 187 tackles over three seasons, the versatility was what drew his pro stock to rise.

On top of his duties defending in the run, he was polished in coverage and had the ability to line up all around the defense depending on the opposing formation. Heading to Baltimore, he joins an elite linebacker room with Patrick Queen and Roquan Smith.

It’s a perfect match because whether it’s stopping the run, pressing a tight end or covering a scat back, Simpson can step in and do it. PFF sees this is a big opportunity heading into Queen’s contract year, as Simpson could earn the leverage to start if he departs.

While the Ravens may field a top-three linebacker duo in 2023, at least in PFF analyst Dalton Wasserman’s opinion, it’s also true that Patrick Queen is in a contract year after the team declined his fifth-year option. Queen earned sub-45.0 grades in his first two NFL seasons before meshing last year with Roquan Smith, who debuted with Baltimore in Week 9. From that point to the end of the regular season, Queen posted a 76.7 overall grade (16th). That brings us to Trenton Simpson, whose versatility will be an asset in Year 1 before it becomes apparent if Queen has priced himself out of Baltimore, if the Ravens have simply chosen to move on or if it makes sense for the team to re-sign him.

Simpson lined up on the edge, at linebacker and as a cornerback during his Clemson career and it’s invaluable for a Baltimore defense that fields the pair of Smith and Queen. If Simpson provides in camp and as a rookie, his spot as a Swiss Army knife for the Ravens will be secured and a starting spot could be in the cards if Queen departs.