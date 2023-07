Clemson defensive end Xavier Thomas signed a Name, Image and Likeness deal with The Clemson Insider and Dear Old Clemson to do a series of shows from the TCI studio to discuss his final camp with the Tigers.

In the first edition Thomas goes in-depth on his recovery from his foot injury and where his health stands heading into camp.

