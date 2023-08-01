Bresee feeling ‘really healthy’ as he readies for rookie campaign

A former five-star recruit, Bryan Bresee had an up-and-down career at Clemson, where he was the ACC Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2020 before a torn ACL and a shoulder injury derailed his sophomore season. Last season, he returned to earn All-ACC honors despite battling a myriad of issues that included family tragedy and personal health concerns.

Now, after being selected 29th overall by the New Orleans Saints in this year’s draft, Bresee is feeling great from a health standpoint as he gets ready for his first NFL campaign.

“Yeah, I feel really healthy right now,” Bresee said in a post-practice interview from the Saints’ training camp Monday. “Been a while since I’ve felt really, really healthy, so it feels great. So yeah, I feel fast, just feel good.”

The 6-foot-5, 305-pound defensive tackle said he “felt good” about his performance through the first handful of practices in training camp.

“Obviously always room to improve, so been going in after, we watch the film every day from practice,” Bresee said. “So, just looking at things every day that I can get better at, different drills that’ll help me get better at those kind of things, and just trying to continue to grow.”

Bresee finished his Clemson career (2020-22) with 64 career tackles (15.0 for loss), 9.0 sacks, four pass breakups, an interception, a forced fumble and a safety over 26 games (21 starts).

There are high expectations that naturally come with being a first-round pick, but entering his rookie season, Bresee said he isn’t feeling pressure to perform on the field.

“I wouldn’t say pressure,” he said. “I think I put more pressure on myself than anything from the outside, just to live up to what I have in mind for myself rather than outside pressure and that kind of stuff. So yeah, I think a lot of it just comes from inside for me.”

You can check out Bresee’s full post-practice interview from the Saints’ training camp Monday here: link.

