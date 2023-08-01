Clemson commits react to their official offers from the Tigers

August 1 marks the day that colleges around the country start doling out official offers to prospects.

Clemson is of course among the schools that have been sending out official offers to their commits and targets in the class of 2024, and many of the Tigers’ pledges have been announcing and reacting to their official offers on social media.

Here’s a look at official offer announcements from some future Tigers:

Y’all know where my heart is , appreciate the love ❤️ pic.twitter.com/xjDCvq8l17 — David Eziomume ✞ (@EziomumeDaee) August 1, 2023

As parents. We are so proud of this accomplishment! We always told our kids, put the work in, do what you need to do so one day you can sit at a table full of choices and YOU can choose YOUR future. We have SR. Year to focus on but what great motivation 🙌 Lets get it kid!🐾 https://t.co/cuFoqQzBpc — Alexandra Moore (@3mrandamrs) August 1, 2023

All these Offer letters hitting the timeline!!!

BIG CONGRATS YOUNG MEN!

Best part about these letters… peep that stamp ! #Committed #we2deep24 #Allin #Clemson pic.twitter.com/3ZTdofKemJ — Alexandra Moore (@3mrandamrs) August 1, 2023

When hard work and dedication meet the dream. Greatness in my DNA. Now it’s official can’t wait to be a tiger🐅 @CoachEason1 @ClemsonFB pic.twitter.com/fvkr2nnQCM — Champ Thompson🎯 (@iam_champ7) August 1, 2023

