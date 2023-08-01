Swinney discusses Clemson's high expectations, playoff hopes

Dabo Swinney made an appearance on SportsCenter last week during ACC media days.

Clemson’s head coach discussed his team missing out on the College Football Playoff last season for the second year in a row following the Tigers’ run of six straight playoff appearances from 2015-20.

“If not making (the playoff) eight years in a row, the ‘sky is falling,’ then it’s probably falling. But it’s hard. We came up probably a point short last year from getting back to the playoff,” Swinney said, alluding to Clemson’s 31-30 loss to South Carolina.

“But hey you know what, we’ve got a new year and a new opportunity. It’s the last year of the final four (four-team playoff format). I love our team. I love our staff. We’ve got great leadership on this team. This is probably one of the most accountable teams we’ve had in quite a while, honestly. So hey man, we got a shot. That’s all you can ask for. You’ve got to go play the games. But I think this team, when it’s all said and done, they’ll have a chance to be in the mix for it.”

While Clemson didn’t make the playoff last season, the Tigers won the ACC title for the seventh time in eight years and won 10-plus games for the 12th consecutive season.

High expectations come with all of the success Clemson has had, including national titles in 2016 and 2018, and Swinney was asked about the expectations fans have for his program to be one of the best in college football year in and year out.

“Nobody’s got higher expectations than we do, and we set our goals up to allow us to compete at the highest level,” Swinney said. “But at the same time, I always challenge our team, don’t ever let the outside expectations become greater than the inside purpose of what we do and why we do it. Because I think when that happens, you lose perspective, and when you lose perspective, you’re miserable even when you win. Man, we want to have joy in the journey. We’ve had 12 really good years and some great ones in there, and man, I’m excited about what the future holds for us starting with this season and another great year.”

You can check out Swinney’s full appearance on SportsCenter below:

