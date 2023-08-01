Where a former Tiger has Klubnik in this QB ranking

A former Clemson standout and current analyst stacked up who he sees as the top signal-callers in the ACC heading into the 2023 season.

Eric Mac Lain, the former All-ACC offensive lineman who joined ACC Network in 2019, released his ranking of the ACC’s top five quarterbacks via Twitter this week.

Mac Lain has Clemson’s Cade Klubnik checking in at No. 4 ahead of Miami’s Tyler Van Dyke.

North Carolina’s Drake Maye, the reigning ACC Player of the Year, is No. 1 on Mac Lain’s list, with Florida State’s Jordan Travis and Duke’s Riley Leonard rounding out the top three.

Klubnik and the Tigers will square off with Leonard and the Blue Devils when the two teams open the 2023 season against one another on Labor Day (Monday, Sept. 4) at Wallace Wade Stadium in Durham, N.C.

Klubnik enters 2023 having completed 61-of-100 career passes for 697 yards with two touchdowns and three interceptions over 10 games (one start). The former five-star prospect from Texas also rushed 42 times for 139 yards and two touchdowns as a freshman in 2022.

Before throwing for 320 yards with two interceptions and rushing 20 times for 51 yards and a touchdown in the Orange Bowl, Klubnik earned ACC Championship Game MVP honors against North Carolina after completing 20-of-24 passes for 279 yards and a touchdown while rushing seven times for 30 yards with another score on the ground.

That’s my QUARTERBACK! Top 5s making a come back. Here are the best signal callers in the league! #ACC What’s your top 5???? pic.twitter.com/szOCAlqTSw — Eric Mac Lain (@EricMacLain) July 31, 2023

Dear Old Clemson has just added Limited Edition signed Cade Klubnik replica road signs to the online store. Get your highway 2 sign today while supplies last!