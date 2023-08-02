Clemson extends new 5-star offer

The Clemson football program has dished out a new five-star scholarship offer to a class of 2025 recruit.

Raines High School (Jacksonville, Fla.) offensive lineman Solomon Thomas announced the offer from the Tigers via Twitter on Wednesday.

The 6-foot-5, 315-pound junior is rated as a five-star prospect by the 247Sports Composite, which considers him the nation’s No. 5 offensive tackle and No. 24 overall prospect in the country for the 2025 class.

Thomas lists more than 30 total offers, including offers from schools such as Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Florida State, Miami, NC State, Ohio State, Ole Miss, Oregon, Penn State, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas A&M.

Thomas reported the offers from Auburn and Ohio State on Tuesday.

–Photo courtesy of Solomon Thomas on Twitter (@SolomonThomas2x)

