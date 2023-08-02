Former Clemson standout shares thoughts on team entering '23

A former Clemson standout turned ACC analyst recently shared his outlook on the Tigers heading into the 2023 season.

During ACC Network’s ACC Huddle: Season Preview show, Eric Mac Lain was asked for his thoughts on Clemson as Dabo Swinney’s team gets ready for the upcoming campaign.

“I think this is going to be a different-looking Clemson team than what people have seen the last two years. I think it’s going to be the team of old,” said Mac Lain, the former Tiger and All-ACC offensive lineman who joined ACC Network as a studio analyst in 2019.

“Clemson is going to be back to the level of getting to the College Football Playoff, continuing to win championships, and I think that will stem because of the change by Coach Dabo Swinney, making arguably one of the biggest shockwaves throughout college football (in hiring offensive coordinator Garrett Riley). …

“Seven losses in a five-year span, six in the past two. Again, Garrett Riley having a big piece to do with that, coming from TCU, the Broyles Award winner, the Air Raid offense that he’s going to bring with the smash concepts in the running game. And then you add Cade Klubnik. We saw what he did against North Carolina. Even in a loss against Tennessee, over 320 yards. He had to do it himself. He needs other people to come around and help him.”

As for the other side of the ball, Mac Lain is bullish on Clemson’s defense – and its stud linebacking corps – going into Wes Goodwin’s second season as the Tigers’ defensive coordinator.

“One thing I know they do have is that defense, and they’re going to be back,” Mac Lain said. “You look at Year 2 under Wes Goodwin with those key linebackers. You see Jeremiah Trotter, you see Barrett Carter, those two guys are going to be freaky. The third one is going to be Wade Woodaz, he’s going to be a guy you need to know. You saw it against North Carolina, they put him in that Isaiah Simmons role — put him deep, put him at safety, just let him create. You don’t really hear that for a defensive guy, you think more of a quarterback. But as a quarterback of the defense being a linebacker, that is a real key position that I think this defense is going to be business as usual.”

Clemson kicks off the 2023 season on Labor Day (Monday, Sept. 4) against Duke at Wallace Wade Stadium in Durham. The game is set for 8 p.m. and will be televised on ESPN.

Dear Old Clemson has just added Limited Edition signed Cade Klubnik replica road signs to the online store. Get your highway 2 sign today while supplies last!