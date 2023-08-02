Former Clemson WR lands with new NFL team

A former Clemson wide receiver has landed with a new NFL team.

The Indianapolis Colts announced Wednesday they have signed Amari Rodgers.

The move comes just a few days after the Houston Texans announced Sunday that they waived Rodgers, who explained that it was an “amicable parting” between him and the Texans.

Rodgers, a former All-ACC performer for the Tigers, was released by the Green Bay Packers last November and then was quickly claimed off waivers by the Texans.

A third-round pick of the Packers in the 2021 NFL Draft, Rodgers had eight receptions for 95 yards, one rush for 11 yards, 40 punt returns for 305 yards and 17 kickoff returns for 321 yards over 26 games during his time in Green Bay across the 2021-22 seasons.

In six games with the Texans, Rodgers posted 12 catches for 154 yards and hauled in his first career NFL touchdown against the Dallas Cowboys on Dec. 11 — what was his first catch in a Texans uniform.

