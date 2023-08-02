Fresh off Clemson commitment, top CB enjoyed ‘everything’ about All In Cookout

Less than a week after committing to Clemson on July 22, Lancaster (Texas) High School four-star cornerback Corian Gipson made his way to Tiger Town for the annual All In Cookout this past Friday.

“Everything about it was very fun,” Gipson said to The Clemson Insider regarding his experience at the cookout. “Being with the commits, everybody that was there that’s committed already, just being with them, being with the coaching staff, just being around Clemson itself – everything was good, on point.”

A top-75 national prospect per the 247Sports Composite, Gipson felt right at home during the cookout and was very comfortable while hanging out and chopping it up with his fellow pledges in Clemson’s 2024 recruiting class.

“It was good. Everybody connected, like everybody,” he said. “I’m usually quiet around people, but when I was with them I’m talking, laughing, giggling, smiling, just happy overall.”

As for Clemson’s coaching staff, what did Gipson hear from Dabo Swinney and company at the cookout?

“Pretty much we’re going to have a great team, we’re going to have a great class and that we’re going big so we’re trying to go get the natty,” Gipson said.

Gipson’s mother and nana accompanied him to the cookout, and each of them enjoyed the experience as well.

“It was my nana’s first time, she loved it,” Gipson said. “She was like, ‘Yeah, this is the place for you.’ My mom was there, she’s been there. We’ve been there four times. Every time we’re there she sees something new, so she liked that about Clemson.”

There wasn’t a part of Gipson’s time in Tiger Town that he didn’t like, but one thing in particular really stood out to the highly touted prospect.

“At Clemson everything was good, I ain’t gonna lie,” he said. “But I would say what was special and surprising to me was I was just walking around the city of Clemson over there, we were going to different food places and random people came up to me and were like, ‘Hey, you’re Corian Gipson,’ this and that, and wanted to take pictures with me and stuff like that. That was pretty special to me, knowing that they’re actually looking into it and they know of me in Clemson, South Carolina.”

Gipson said his next visit to Clemson will be for the Sept. 23 game vs. Florida State.

The 6-foot, 170-pound rising senior plans to be an early enrollee, and after his experience at the All In Cookout, Gipson is even more excited to get on campus in January 2024 and start his career as a Tiger.

“Oh yeah, for sure,” he said. “I was telling my head coach down here (at Lancaster), I’m like, ‘Coach, I almost didn’t come back.’”

Gipson is the No. 7 cornerback and No. 67 overall prospect in the country for the 2024 class, according to the 247Sports Composite. He committed to the Tigers over in-state Texas and Ohio State, among many others offers.

Had a great time at the cookout #ALLIN pic.twitter.com/EaGcWh5UKd — Corian “C8” Gipson (@CorianGipson) July 30, 2023