Where Mock’s model has Tigers in ACC race

The ACC Championship has found a home with the Clemson Tigers in the last decade, but a familiar challenger may spice up the competition for the first time in recent memory. All the conversation around the conference has it being a collision course between Clemson and Florida State.

Since 2015, the Tigers have all but one of the ACC titles and Dabo Swinney has added to the dominance over the conference. With the Seminoles back in the fold, it could be the most competitive the conference has been since Jimbo Fisher was coaching the Seminoles.

The Athletic’s Austin Mock simulated the season and it couldn’t be closer between the two storied programs. Oddly enough, Clemson has the higher average wins with a minuscule advantage at 9.7 wins compared to Florida State’s 9.6.

On the flip side, the Seminoles win the conference more often under Mock’s simulation. The beauty of this is the new state of the ACC with no more divisions and it presents the opportunity for the two best teams in the conference to meet twice during the season.

All the talk at 2023 ACC Kickoff was about these two teams and it feels like a renewal of the rivalry and Swinney expressed his excitement about it. However it shapes out, it feels like a coin flip between these two teams.