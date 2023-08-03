Anonymous ACC coaches weigh in on Clemson entering '23

This week, a national outlet published anonymous quotes from ACC coaches about each team in the league heading into the 2023 season.

The commentary on Clemson in the Athlon Sports article isn’t exactly glowing, with one anonymous ACC coach knocking the family culture that Dabo Swinney’s program prides itself on.

The coach specifically pointed to Swinney firing Brandon Streeter in January and replacing him with Garrett Riley as the new offensive coordinator:

“When you recruit against these guys, all you hear about is ‘family, family, family,’ and him going outside of his group and making the change at offensive coordinator [to former TCU OC Garrett Riley] isn’t about family. That’s accepting the reality you’re just another football program, and you have to do things like Alabama and Ohio State to stay relevant with those guys.”

Offensively, one coach sees plenty of question marks for the Tigers on that side of the ball heading into Riley’s first fall as Clemson’s OC:

“Offensively, let’s see how much of the TCU stuff goes in and how much he’s calling it. The QB [Cade Klubnik] might be the next thing there, but the only skill guy you can count on is [Will] Shipley. That’s a lot more unknowns than they’re used to.”

As for Clemson’s defense, one coach said it was “a little muddy” last year from a schematical standpoint in Wes Goodwin’s first season as the Tigers’ defensive coordinator:

“They’re running some of Brent’s [former DC Brent Venables] stuff but not all of it. There’s a lot of talent on that side of the ball; they just need to go all-in on one identity there.”

One coach believes the upcoming campaign is “the biggest year for Dabo Swinney since he became a national title winner”:

“They have so many new pieces and philosophical changes.”

Clemson kicks off the 2023 season at Duke on Labor Day (Monday, Sept. 4). The Tigers have won seven conference titles in the last eight years and are looking to return to the College Football Playoff for the first time since 2020.

