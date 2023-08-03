Clemson commit talks All In Cookout experience, new LB target

Among the commits on hand for Clemson’s All In Cookout last Friday was Drew Woodaz (pictured above right). The standout linebacker from Jesuit High School (Tampa, Fla.) once again enjoyed another experience in Tiger Town around his fellow pledges in the Tigers’ 2024 class.

“It was a really good time,” Woodaz said. “We just all hung out. Our class is super tight and we’re all very similar with each other, so it’s just fun to always hang out with them.”

The 6-foot-3, 210-pound senior feels the All In Cookout only helped to further strengthen what was already a strong bond between the future Tigers in the tight-knit 2024 class.

“I feel like we get closer every time we’re together because there’s always those kids that have committed recently since the official (visit weekend in June) and such,” Woodaz said. “So, now they’re starting to get into our group and it’s all really coming together.”

Along with plenty of good eating, the All In Cookout itinerary included Jeopardy, dodgeball and a home run derby. Woodaz showed well in those activities, especially the latter as he claimed the derby crown.

“It felt pretty good,” he said of winning the derby. “I went back to my baseball roots. My dad was probably pretty proud of me because he’s an old baseball player.”

The cookout guest list was mostly comprised of Clemson commits, but one uncommitted prospect was there too in Hoover (Ala.) High School four-star linebacker Bradley Shaw, who picked up a new offer from the Tigers.

“We talked a little bit, and I’m excited for him,” Woodaz said of Shaw. “Hopefully he comes and joins the program. He seems like a baller, so it’d just be a great pickup.”

Woodaz is of course the younger brother of Clemson sophomore linebacker Wade Woodaz, and Drew plans to be at all of the Tigers’ home games that he can this season.

Drew is getting ready for his own season at Jesuit which is right around the corner, scheduled to kick off on Aug. 18 against Jones (Orlando, Fla.) at Camping World Stadium in Orlando.

“Excited,” Drew said of his upcoming senior campaign, “but it’s also a little surreal that I’m a senior now, so it’s kind of sad at the same time. It’s my last ride with my boys.”

Drew committed to Clemson on April 20, choosing the Tigers over numerous other offers, including offers from schools such as NC State, Boston College, Maryland, Utah, Oklahoma, Louisville, Pittsburgh, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest, Missouri and Vanderbilt.

