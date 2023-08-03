Thomas Feels DL Could be as Good as 2018

Editor’s Note: Clemson defensive end Xavier Thomas signed a Name, Image and Likeness deal with The Clemson Insider and Dear Old Clemson to do a series of shows from the TCI studio to discuss his final camp with the Tigers.

Xavie Thomas is a confident young man. He is also confident in his teammates.

Clemson’s star defensive end thinks this year’s defensive line has a chance to be as good as any defensive line the Tigers have had, including the famed 2018 line, which featured Christian Wilkins, Clelin Ferrell, Austin Bryant and Dexter Lawrence.

“This group can be as good as any group that has come through here,” Thomas recently said to TCI. “I see a lot of potential and a lot of similarities to that 2018 line that I was part of with the guys that are leading.”

Clemson’s 2018 defensive front helped the Tigers lead that nation in scoring defense, as well as in yards per rush allowed, sacks and tackles for loss.

Besides Thomas, the defensive line has graduate seniors in Tyler Davis, Ruke Orhorhoro and Justin Mascoll. They also have experienced players like Tre Williams, Payton Page and DeMonte Capehart.

“Me, TD, Ruke and Mascoll, are just like Cle, Austin, Dex and Christian,” Thomas said. “Me and Mascoll saw how those guys led and that is the approach we have been taking since the spring.”

Recently, Thomas and his current D-Line teammates got the opportunity to work out with the 2018 line. Ferrell, Wilkins, Lawrence and Bryant worked out at Clemson this summer, before heading off to their respected training camps in the NFL.

“I was talking to those guys and actually had a few training sessions with those guys as well,” Thomas said. “I was just seeing how the pros train and things like that, but I already knew because I have been talking to them the past few years. We discussed how to take care of your body and things like that, things you have to do.

“They were just giving me advice, like do not have any wasted days. Make every day count. Any day you think does not count, it is going to come back.”

Clemson will begin fall practice Friday afternoon behind the Allen Reeves Football Complex in Clemson.

