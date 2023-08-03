Tigers 2024 commit expresses gratitude after official offer letter

The 2024 class of Clemson offers received their official letters this week, and many reacted to the big moment on social media. It’s a moment of reality for all the hard work that these high school athletes put in.

One of the few to receive the official offer letter from the Tigers was four-star defensive lineman Hevin Brown-Shuler. The Atlanta, Georgia native announced his Clemson commitment in April and made an unofficial visit last season at November’s win over Miami.

After receiving the official letter, he shared it on Twitter, signifying the milestone in his football career. Following the announcement, Brown-Shuler told The Clemson Insider what it meant to have the real thing.

“Receiving the official scholarship offer letter made this recruiting process more real,” Brown-Shuler said. “It gave me something tangible to hold on to. It’s proof that Clemson wants me to be a part of their program.”

Recruiting can be a chaotic time for a high school student, especially for Brown-Shuler who held 37 Division-I offers before committing to Clemson. Amid all the excitement, letters and visits, receiving the letter was a moment for him to sit back and appreciate. As he enters his high school senior season, he feels gratitude for his future as a Tiger.