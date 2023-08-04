2025 four-star commit: 'I can’t wait to be a Clemson Tiger'

Dabo Swinney and the Clemson Tigers began sending out offers to the 2025 class in late May, and landed their first commitment of the cycle shortly after. That was none other than four-star running back Gideon Davidson.

The Virginia native was in Tiger Town for the Dabo Swinney Camp and announced his commitment shortly after on June 14. Davidson had been on campus many times, including the Swinney Camp in 2022, an unofficial visit to a game and he came to Death Valley for this year’s spring game.

It’s clear Davidson is excited to join the Clemson program, and now he’s working on how he can improve his game heading into his junior season. The Liberty Christian Academy star wants to add plenty of versatility to his game before he joins the Tigers, and he’s soaking up every moment he can in high school.

”I love playing football for the LCA Bulldogs. I’m honored to have been chosen as one of our three captains for this year,” Davidson told The Clemson Insider. “This season I expect to catch more passes out of the back field and from lining up in the slot too. So I have been working on my route running and on a jugs machine so I catch even more comfortably.”

Davidson spoke about his connection with the Tigers’ running back coach and former star C.J. Spiller. The 2009 unanimous All-American has constantly been in touch with Davidson, and he said that the two speak multiple times a day and Swinney has also been in touch.

Two days after Davidson’s pledge to the Tigers, Clemson landed four-star quarterback Blake Hebert, and the two have connected quickly. While building their personal relationship, they’re working on being recruiters themselves.

“Blake and I definitely stay in touch. We both are working the other recruits as best as we can,” Davidson said.

Heading into the fall, Davidson plans to make a visit for likely the biggest home game of the year, and he couldn’t suppress his excitement about his Clemson career in a couple years.

“I will be at the Sept. 23 game vs FSU,” Davidson said. “I can’t wait to be a Clemson Tiger but for now I’m trying to win every game I can for the Bulldogs.”