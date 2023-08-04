Austin talks cross training, return from injury for Marcus Tate

The Clemson offensive line is a constant storyline heading into the 2023 season. With a year under the belt for offensive line coach Thomas Austin, the Tigers are putting together the pieces for the unit this season.

Austin and Dabo Swinney discussed how the players have been doing a ton of cross training in the spring, with expectations for the offensive line to continue competition into the opening of fall camp Friday. Marcus Tate is one of those players who will be toying with different positions.

The junior who started 19 games in his first two seasons missed the spring with an injury and has to get back up to speed quickly as many players in the unit made a surge while he was out. It’s a good problem to have for Austin, as he works to put together the best five this season.

“Marcus is a gifted athlete and he can cross train. Our goal, especially this year, kind of having a year under our belt with this group of guys, I think we can cross train a little more when necessary,” Austin said.

Chemistry is a large part of offensive line success and Austin noted its value when talking about how he’s sculpting this unit. He expects Tate to be a large part of this development and his versatility gives them a lot of options in the fall.

While a lot of his experience is at guard, the Tigers know they can move him around as necessary, and the shape he’s in gives them more confidence. Wherever he ends up on the unit, Tate will be a major piece of the Clemson offensive line.

“He looks great, he’s as lean as he’s ever been, and he’s moving really well,” Austin said. “He definitely gives you flexibility so if we get a couple days into camp and we realize Blake Miller is one of our best five and we move Walker (Parks), we can do that. We move Marcus to left tackle and we move another guy at guard…he’s always been a very good pass blocker and that makes it easy for him.”