Clemson’s 5 Areas of Concern Heading into Fall Camp

The Clemson Football team begins fall practice this afternoon behind the Allen Reeves Football Complex.

Though the Tigers return seven starters on offense and eight on defense, there are still plenty questions that must be answered before they open the season at Duke on Labor Day night (Sept. 4).

Below are five areas of concern heading into fall camp:

Depth at linebacker: There is no doubt Clemson has the best starting linebackers in the ACC. Jermiah Trotter Jr. and Barrett Carter are both preseason All-ACC First-Team selections, while sophomore Wade Woodaz has shown the same potential as SAM. But last month, T.J. Dudley was dismissed from the team for violating team rules, which seriously hurt the Tigers’ depth at the position. Kobe McCloud, the younger brother of former Tiger Ray Ray McLoud, can play both middle and weakside backer, but who else can they count on? Defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Wes Goodwin will likely have to have freshmen Jamal Anderson and Dee Crayton ready to play, which is a tall task. Dudley’s dismissal will likely force Clemson to play a lot of 4-2-5 this season.

Depth at defensive end: The good news for Clemson is that Xavier Thomas is pain free in his foot for the first time in a year. It’s also good that the Tigers had Justin Mascoll return for one more year. However, that is where the experience ends. Behind those two veterans are eight guys with little to zero college experience at defensive end. It would really help the Tigers if Cade Denhoff and Zaire Patterson emerged in camp and took the next step as serious contributors. Freshman T.J. Parker really showed off his skills in the spring, but is he ready to step in and be a full-time contributor? The coaches also like how Jahiem Lawson is progression as a pass rusher, but he still is not where he needs to be as a run stopper.

Adam Randall and Beaux Collins: Can these two wide receivers stay healthy? If they do, then Clemson’s production at wide receiver will improve immensely. With Antonio Williams securing the slot position and with his ability to play outside, plus with the late-season emergence of Cole Turner, the Tigers have talent at wide receiver. Let’s also not forget Brannon Spector progressed nicely in his first full year back from injury. There is also talk that freshman Noble Johnson can come in and challenge for a job as well. However, the success of Randell and Collins will go a long way in helping the Tigers’ offense thrive in 2023.

Left tackle: Redshirt sophomore Tristian Lee heads into camp with the starting spot at left tackle. However, the position is not completely his just yet. Can Collin Sadler push him for playing time or John Williams. It is not totally out of the question for right tackle Blake Miller to take the job. He crossed trained at left tackle in the spring and did quite well according to the coaches.

Placekicker: It has been a long time since Clemson had to worry about placekicking. But as the Tigers enter camp today, it is a major concern. Robert Gunn is the guy they brought in to replace B.T. Potter, but is he ready? Punter Adam Swanson can kick field goals, if need be, but the coaches rather he concentrates on punting and kicking off. Quinn Castner and Hogan Morton will also compete for the placekicking duties.

