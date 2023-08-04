Crash Course with Jeremiah Trotter and Barrett Carter: Episode 11

Clemson football has two of the top linebackers in the nation and they have joined forces to do a studio show for The Clemson Insider. Jeremiah Trotter and Barrett Carter have both signed name, image and likeness deals with The Clemson Insider and Dear Old Clemson to do a weekly show.

In Episode 11, Trotter and Carter hit the studio the day before camp begins and give you their thoughts heading into the first practice.

