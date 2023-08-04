Fall Camp: Day 1 Defensive Observations

The Clemson Tigers are back at work in fall camp and the defense is a melting pot of five-year players and young talent that look the part heading into into their first or second seasons. With Wes Goodwin in the driver’s seat for a second year, here’s all the notes on the defense from a sunny first day of practice in Tiger Town.

Xavier Thomas is a physical specimen, and he’s been a Tiger for a long time. Standing right behind him during stretches was a freshman at the same position, TJ Parker. While Thomas may be more chiseled at 243 pounds in the weigh-in, Parker is every bit of 6-foot-4, 255 pounds.

Peter Woods spent time with Tyler Davis during the special teams workouts, and it may be a sign of things to come in the defensive line room. During the tempo game drills, Woods came in right after Davis and Ruke Orhorhoro and it looks like he’ll be the second wind in the middle of the defensive line. Coming off his strong spring game, it’s a great sign for the Tigers.

Speaking of Orhorhoro, the journeyman was the most vocal of the defensive line during drills, and emphasized the energy that the unit is showing, wanting even more on the exciting first day back. He and Davis are a great pair of veteran leaders for players like Woods.

More good signs for TJ Parker. While the physical stature is there, he was seeing snaps as the backup edge rusher for Clemson behind Thomas. Considering how ready he looks physically and the mold he fits, it’ll be easy for Goodwin to plug him into the defense, and it’s a valuable thing to have many pass-rushers ready to pin their ears back.

Payton Page lined up next to Woods as the fellow second-team defensive tackle, and he looks really good heading into his junior season. The overall point here is the depth of talent Clemson has on the defensive line and Goodwin will be spoiled on pass-rushing downs.

With TJ Dudley gone, there’s a freshman that the Tigers are putting extra focus on in the linebacker room. Jamal Anderson, a 6-foot-4 frosh, is clearly a player the defensive staff is putting an emphasis on. The two star linebackers will lead the way, but it’s clear Clemson expects a lot out of Anderson and wants to see him produce early in his career.

Jeremiah Trotter Jr. and Barrett Carter catch your eye immediately on the field. While you may know they’re great and going to be first-round picks next year, you see why that is in their focus on details and effort that goes into every drill at practice. For a young, raw talent like Anderson, it’s a great advantage to have those two over your shoulder.

Redshirt freshman Kobe McCloud looked really smooth in linebacker drills, a great sign for the unit. While it may just be six guys in the rotation, it’s a talented group and Year 2 may be a big one for McCloud.

If you told me AJ Terrell was practicing at cornerback, I might’ve believed you. His younger brother, freshman Avieon Terrell, looks the exact same in pads but he’s got big shoes to fill in the cornerback lineage for the Tigers.

One young cornerback who stood out in drills was freshman Brandon Strozier and it’s hard to miss him on the field. While he’s a reserve at this stage, his 6-foot-2 frame is a great advantage. The height is already enough but the length he has in his arms is an elite and unteachable tool that Clemson can use as he develops.

RJ Mickens is a safety, but he looks jacked on the field and it wouldn’t be surprising to see the Tigers toy with him at linebacker given the need.