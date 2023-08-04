Fall Camp: Day 1 Offensive Observations

CLEMSON — The Clemson Tigers started fall practice Friday afternoon behind the Allen Reeves Football Complex. The media was allowed to watch the first six periods of practice.

Below are some of our observations on the offensive side of the ball.

–It was kind of weird seeing former Clemson running back James Davis on the field helping C.J. Spiller with the running backs. Davis looks like he can still play today.

–Offensive assistant coach Andrew Zow wins the “James Harrison Award” as he was seen wearing a sweatshirt and sweatpants in practice today. It was 90 degrees at the start of practice.

–Quarterback Cade Klubnik was very vocal at the start of practice and was very encouraging the whole time to everyone.

–Quarterback Christopher Vizzina will be redshirted this season, but the freshman came to camp looking strong and looking the part. He did throw a touchdown pass to fellow freshman Ronan Hanafin during the Team Tempo period.

–Freshman wide receiver Tyler Brown was returning punts along side Will Shipley during special teams drills.

–Brown also worked with the second team during Team Tempo, while fellow freshman Noble Johnson was on the third team.

–Hunter Helms was Clemson’s second team quarterback during Team Tempo.

–Running back Dominque Thomas broke off a long run for a touchdown during Team Tempo. He worked with the second team.

–Keith Adams Jr. also worked with the second team, while freshman Jarvis Green ran with the third team.

–Will Shipley and Phil Mafah both worked with the first team during Team Tempo.

–Adam Randall, Beaux Collins and Antonio Williams were the first team receivers during tempo, while Jake Briningstool was the tight end.

–Sage Ennis was the second-team tight end. Cole Turner, Brown and Brannon Spector were the wide receivers.

–The third team wideouts were Johnson, Hanafin and freshman Misun Kelley.

–Senior Offensive assistant coach Chad Morris spent most of his time helping with the quarterbacks.

–During tempo, Tristan Leigh started at left tackle, while Collin Sadler was the second-team left tackle.

