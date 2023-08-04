Murphy says Cincinnati sports town reminds him of Clemson

A former Clemson Tiger is getting acclimated to the NFL game, and it’s speeding up as training camp just began around the league. Myles Murphy was selected with the No. 28 pick in the 2023 NFL draft by the Cincinnati Bengals, and now he’s taking plenty of reps in camp.

Murphy and the Bengals started camp July 26 and this is the time football really gets into swing as college football media days like the ACC Kickoff are going on simultaneously. After his first-team All-ACC junior season, Murphy quickly adapted to defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo’s schemes.

With his first week of training camp in the books, Murphy talked to the Bengals media about the early impressions and how the team is coming together. When asked about the way the NFL moves at day-to-day, he admitted it’s a breakneck pace.

“It went by really fast honestly, starting with OTAs over a month ago,” Murphy said. “Really just getting into the groove of playbook, guys just getting into the mix of things. It has gone pretty fast but picking up, putting things down. Not the easiest thing but I’m kind of getting into the groove of things right now.”

He was very transparent about how things are coming together for his rookie season, but the off-field experience can be a breath of fresh air for a young player. As the Bengals’ first-round pick, he threw out the first pitch at a Cincinnati Reds game and it’s a football city that he’s new becoming acclimated to.

Considering he came from Clemson where it’s a college town in love with football, it’s a similar experience just on a larger scale and it’s something that Murphy appreciates as a player. He referenced his college experience when asked about the atmosphere.

“It feels good honestly, really just almost feels like a football sports town. Football, baseball, we’ve got the hockey team also but being in a sports town almost feels like a college town again just leaving Clemson so it doesn’t feel too much different than that college atmosphere. I do enjoy that part,” Murphy said.

The Bengals continue their training camp through August and have their first preseason game August 11, taking on the Green Bay Packers. That game will be Murphy’s debut in a Cincinnati uniform as he begins his rookie campaign.