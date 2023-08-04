Swinney Comments on Conference Realignment

CLEMSON — Rumors and news regarding conference realignment and expansion have been coming fast and furious across the country with new developments on a daily basis.

Meeting with the media Friday afternoon ahead of Clemson’s first fall camp practice, head coach Dabo Swinney commented on conference realignment when asked about the topic.

“It’s a lot going on, man, for sure. Obviously the administrators, they got a lot happening out there,” Swinney said. “My job is to get the team ready to play. That’s my job. I don’t get caught up in all that stuff. Honestly it’s juist the next domino to where it’s all going. It is what it is.”

“There’s obviously a lot of narratives and things like that,” Swinney added. “Obviously a lot of conversation about our league and TV contracts and things like that… Just wait till next week, something’s going to be different, right. That’s kind of where college football is right now. But at the end of the day, we spend a lot of time focusing on what we don’t have. But I focus on what we do have. I think we get 85 scholarships, and as long as we get those 85 scholarships, we’re going to be awesome here at Clemson.”

Dear Old Clemson has just added Limited Edition signed Cade Klubnik replica road signs to the online store. Get your highway 2 sign today while supplies last!