Two More Tigers Named to Preseason Watch Lists

The 2023 Rimington Trophy Watchlist is as follows:

Matthew Lee, Miami (FL)

Maurice Smith, Florida State

Will Putnam, Clemson

Dylan McMahom, NC State

Jacob Monk, Duke

Bryan Hudson, Louisville

Jake Kradel, Pittsburgh

Beaux Limmer, Arkansas

Seth McLaughlin, Alabama

Sedrick Van Pran, Georgia

Cole Smith, Mississippi State

Cooper Mays, Tennessee

Bryce Foster, Texas A&M

Zach Frazier, West Virginia

Clark Barrington, Baylor

Connor Pay, BYU

Rusty Staats, Texas Tech

Jack Freeman, Houston

Mike Novitsky, Kansas

Jake Majors, Texas

John Lanz, TCU

Drake Nugent, Michigan

Nick Samac, Michigan State

Gus Hartwig, Purdue

Logan Jones, Iowa

Ben Scott, Nebraska

Jake Levengood, Oregon State

Justin Dedich, USC

Jackson Powers-Johnson, Oregon

Duke Clemens, UCLA

Matteo Mele, Washington

Matthew Cindric, California

Brady Wilson, UAB

Andrew Meyer, UTEP

Branson Hickman, SMU

Jacob Likes, Membphis

Sincere Haynesworth, Tulane

Zeke Correll, Notre Dame

Jacob Gideon, Western Michigan

Isaiah Helms, Appalachian State

While more than a dozen All-America teams are selected annually, the Rimington Trophy committee uses these three prestigious teams to determine a winner:

· Walter Camp Foundation (WCF)

· Sporting News (SN)

· Football Writers Association of America (FWAA)

Because the selectors of these three All-America teams can place centers in a “mix” of offensive linemen that includes guards and tackles, their 11-man first teams can often have two centers. The Rimington Trophy committee’s policy is to count all players that play primarily the center position for their respective teams as centers, even though they may be listed as guards or tackles on the All-America teams.

The center with the most first team votes will be determined the winner. If there is a tie with first team votes, then the center with the most second team votes will win. If there is still a tie, the winner will be determined by a majority vote from the Rimington Trophy Committee, provided with data from Pro Football Focus.

Additionally, The Friends of John Mackey organization announced today that Clemson tight end Jake Briningstool has been named as one of 48 candidates on the watch list for the Mackey Award, presented annually to the nation’s top tight end.

2023 WATCHLIST

FIRST NAME LAST NAME SCHOOL

Brock Bowers Georgia

Mason Tayor LSU

Caden Prieskorn Ole Miss

Donovan Green Texas A&M

Oscar Delp Georgia

CJ Dipper Alabama

Rivaldo Fairweather Auburn

Jacob Warren Tennessee

Trey Knox South Carolina

Michael Trigg Ole Miss

Brevyn Spann-Ford Minnesota

Cade Stover Ohio State

Luke Lachey Iowa

Theo Johnson Penn State

Erick All Iowa

Colston Loveland Michigan

Tip Reiman Illinois

AJ Barner Michigan

Johnny Langan Rutgers

Benjamin Yurosek Stanford

Terrance Ferguson Oregan

Thomas Yasmin Utah

Devin Culp Washington

Jalin Conyers Arizona

Carson Ryan UCLA

Ja’Tavion Sanders Texas

Ben Sinnott Kansas

Mason Fairchild Kansas

Austin Stogner Oklahom

Jared Wiley TCU

Isaac Rex BYU

Jaheim Bell Florida State

Gavin (Pitt Bartholomew Pittsburgh (Pitt)

Jake Briningstool Clemson

John Copenhaver North Carolina

Bryson Nesbit North Carolina

George Takacs Boston College

Trent Pennix NC State

Elijah Arroyo Miami

Nick Gallo Virgina Tech

Oscar Cardenas UTSA

David Martin-Robinson Temple

Mark Redman San Diego State

Neal Johnson Louisiana

Josiah Miamen FIU

Sean Brown Jacksonville State

Brady Hunt Ball State

Brant Kuite Utah