Two More Tigers Named to Preseason Watch Lists

The Rimington Trophy and the Boomer Esiason Foundation announced today that Clemson center Will Putnam has been named to the 2023 watch list for the Rimington Trophy, presented annually to the nation’s top center.
The 2023 Rimington Trophy Watchlist is as follows:
Matthew Lee, Miami (FL)
Maurice Smith, Florida State
Will Putnam, Clemson
Dylan McMahom, NC State
Jacob Monk, Duke
Bryan Hudson, Louisville
Jake Kradel, Pittsburgh
Beaux Limmer, Arkansas
Seth McLaughlin, Alabama
Sedrick Van Pran, Georgia
Cole Smith, Mississippi State
Cooper Mays, Tennessee
Bryce Foster, Texas A&M
Zach Frazier, West Virginia
Clark Barrington, Baylor
Connor Pay, BYU
Rusty Staats, Texas Tech
Jack Freeman, Houston
Mike Novitsky, Kansas
Jake Majors, Texas
John Lanz, TCU
Drake Nugent, Michigan
Nick Samac, Michigan State
Gus Hartwig, Purdue
Logan Jones, Iowa
Ben Scott, Nebraska
Jake Levengood, Oregon State
Justin Dedich, USC
Jackson Powers-Johnson, Oregon
Duke Clemens, UCLA
Matteo Mele, Washington
Matthew Cindric, California
Brady Wilson, UAB
Andrew Meyer, UTEP
Branson Hickman, SMU
Jacob Likes, Membphis
Sincere Haynesworth, Tulane
Zeke Correll, Notre Dame
Jacob Gideon, Western Michigan
Isaiah Helms, Appalachian State
While more than a dozen All-America teams are selected annually, the Rimington Trophy committee uses these three prestigious teams to determine a winner:
· Walter Camp Foundation (WCF)
· Sporting News (SN)
· Football Writers Association of America (FWAA)
Because the selectors of these three All-America teams can place centers in a “mix” of offensive linemen that includes guards and tackles, their 11-man first teams can often have two centers. The Rimington Trophy committee’s policy is to count all players that play primarily the center position for their respective teams as centers, even though they may be listed as guards or tackles on the All-America teams.
The center with the most first team votes will be determined the winner. If there is a tie with first team votes, then the center with the most second team votes will win. If there is still a tie, the winner will be determined by a majority vote from the Rimington Trophy Committee, provided with data from Pro Football Focus.
Additionally, The Friends of John Mackey organization announced today that Clemson tight end Jake Briningstool has been named as one of 48 candidates on the watch list for the Mackey Award, presented annually to the nation’s top tight end.
2023 WATCHLIST
FIRST NAME LAST NAME SCHOOL
Brock Bowers Georgia
Mason Tayor LSU
Caden Prieskorn Ole Miss
Donovan Green Texas A&M
Oscar Delp Georgia
CJ Dipper Alabama
Rivaldo Fairweather Auburn
Jacob Warren Tennessee
Trey Knox South Carolina
Michael Trigg Ole Miss
Brevyn Spann-Ford Minnesota
Cade Stover Ohio State
Luke Lachey Iowa
Theo Johnson Penn State
Erick All Iowa
Colston Loveland Michigan
Tip Reiman Illinois
AJ Barner Michigan
Johnny Langan Rutgers
Benjamin Yurosek Stanford
Terrance Ferguson Oregan
Thomas Yasmin Utah
Devin Culp Washington
Jalin Conyers Arizona
Carson Ryan UCLA
Ja’Tavion Sanders Texas
Ben Sinnott Kansas
Mason Fairchild Kansas
Austin Stogner Oklahom
Jared Wiley TCU
Isaac Rex BYU
Jaheim Bell Florida State
Gavin (Pitt Bartholomew Pittsburgh (Pitt)
Jake Briningstool Clemson
John Copenhaver North Carolina
Bryson Nesbit North Carolina
George Takacs Boston College
Trent Pennix NC State
Elijah Arroyo Miami
Nick Gallo Virgina Tech
Oscar Cardenas UTSA
David Martin-Robinson Temple
Mark Redman San Diego State
Neal Johnson Louisiana
Josiah Miamen FIU
Sean Brown Jacksonville State
Brady Hunt Ball State
Brant Kuite Utah