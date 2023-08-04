Two More Tigers Named to Preseason Watch Lists

By August 4, 2023 12:35 pm

The Rimington Trophy and the Boomer Esiason Foundation announced today that Clemson center Will Putnam has been named to the 2023 watch list for the Rimington Trophy, presented annually to the nation’s top center.

The 2023 Rimington Trophy Watchlist is as follows:

Matthew Lee, Miami (FL)
Maurice Smith, Florida State
Will Putnam, Clemson
Dylan McMahom, NC State
Jacob Monk, Duke
Bryan Hudson, Louisville
Jake Kradel, Pittsburgh
Beaux Limmer, Arkansas
Seth McLaughlin, Alabama
Sedrick Van Pran, Georgia
Cole Smith, Mississippi State
Cooper Mays, Tennessee
Bryce Foster, Texas A&M
Zach Frazier, West Virginia
Clark Barrington, Baylor
Connor Pay, BYU
Rusty Staats, Texas Tech
Jack Freeman, Houston
Mike Novitsky, Kansas
Jake Majors, Texas
John Lanz, TCU
Drake Nugent, Michigan
Nick Samac, Michigan State
Gus Hartwig, Purdue
Logan Jones, Iowa
Ben Scott, Nebraska
Jake Levengood, Oregon State
Justin Dedich, USC
Jackson Powers-Johnson, Oregon
Duke Clemens, UCLA
Matteo Mele, Washington
Matthew Cindric, California
Brady Wilson, UAB
Andrew Meyer, UTEP
Branson Hickman, SMU
Jacob Likes, Membphis
Sincere Haynesworth, Tulane
Zeke Correll, Notre Dame
Jacob Gideon, Western Michigan
Isaiah Helms, Appalachian State

While more than a dozen All-America teams are selected annually, the Rimington Trophy committee uses these three prestigious teams to determine a winner:

· Walter Camp Foundation (WCF)
· Sporting News (SN)
· Football Writers Association of America (FWAA)

Because the selectors of these three All-America teams can place centers in a “mix” of offensive linemen that includes guards and tackles, their 11-man first teams can often have two centers. The Rimington Trophy committee’s policy is to count all players that play primarily the center position for their respective teams as centers, even though they may be listed as guards or tackles on the All-America teams.

The center with the most first team votes will be determined the winner. If there is a tie with first team votes, then the center with the most second team votes will win. If there is still a tie, the winner will be determined by a majority vote from the Rimington Trophy Committee, provided with data from Pro Football Focus.

Additionally, The Friends of John Mackey organization announced today that Clemson tight end Jake Briningstool has been named as one of 48 candidates on the watch list for the Mackey Award, presented annually to the nation’s top tight end.

2023 WATCHLIST

FIRST NAME LAST NAME SCHOOL

Brock Bowers Georgia

Mason Tayor LSU

Caden Prieskorn Ole Miss

Donovan Green Texas A&M

Oscar Delp Georgia

CJ Dipper Alabama

Rivaldo Fairweather Auburn

Jacob Warren Tennessee

Trey Knox South Carolina

 

Michael Trigg Ole Miss

Brevyn Spann-Ford Minnesota

Cade Stover Ohio State

Luke Lachey Iowa

Theo Johnson Penn State

Erick All Iowa

Colston Loveland Michigan

Tip Reiman Illinois

AJ Barner Michigan

Johnny Langan Rutgers

Benjamin Yurosek Stanford

Terrance Ferguson Oregan

Thomas Yasmin Utah

Devin Culp Washington

Jalin Conyers Arizona

Carson Ryan UCLA

Ja’Tavion Sanders Texas

Ben Sinnott Kansas

Mason Fairchild Kansas

Austin Stogner Oklahom

 

Jared Wiley TCU

Isaac Rex BYU

Jaheim Bell Florida State

Gavin (Pitt Bartholomew Pittsburgh (Pitt)

Jake Briningstool Clemson

John Copenhaver North Carolina

Bryson Nesbit North Carolina

George Takacs Boston College

Trent Pennix NC State

Elijah Arroyo Miami

Nick Gallo Virgina Tech

Oscar Cardenas UTSA

David Martin-Robinson Temple

Mark Redman San Diego State

Neal Johnson Louisiana

Josiah Miamen FIU

Sean Brown Jacksonville State

Brady Hunt Ball State

Brant Kuite Utah

